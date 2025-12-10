OC Series of Poker Winter Tournament

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About this event
Sponsorship includes social media recognition, company logo featured at entrance at event, and event recognition by speaker.
Sponsorship includes social media recognition and company logo featured at the bar.
Sponsorship includes social media recognition and company logo displayed by Dealers.
Sponsorship includes social media recognition and company logo featured at the food station.
Sponsorship includes social media recognition and company logo featured at the poker tables.
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