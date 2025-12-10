Hosted by

Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation

About this event

OC Series of Poker Winter Tournament

5901 Engineer Dr

Huntington Beach, CA 92649, USA

Title Sponsor
$4,999

Sponsorship includes social media recognition, company logo featured at entrance at event, and event recognition by speaker.

All-In Beverage Sponsor
$2,950

Sponsorship includes social media recognition and company logo featured at the bar.

Royal Flush Dealer Sponsor
$2,450

Sponsorship includes social media recognition and company logo displayed by Dealers.

Full House Food Sponsor
$1,950

Sponsorship includes social media recognition and company logo featured at the food station.

Aces High Table Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes social media recognition and company logo featured at the poker tables.

Monster Stack
$3,500
  • 50,000 in starting chips
  • 75 free chips for the casino games
  • Unlimited $500 rebuys
Starters Stack
$2,500
  • 30,000 in starting chips
  • 50 free chips for the casino games
  • Unlimited $500 rebuys
Short Stack
$1,250
  • 15,000 in starting chips
  • 25 free chips for the casino games
  • Unlimited $500 rebuys
Chip and a Chair
$500
  • One chip and a seat in the tournament
  • One chip for the casino games
  • Unlimited $500 rebuys
Railbird Networking
$200
  • Includes entry to venue, food, and cocktails
  • Access to buy into casino games and raffles
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