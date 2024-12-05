Winter Pride - After Glow

Celebrate the closing of Winter Pride 2025 in style poolside in the heated pool at The Wet Spot with our Swim Pass. Come and go to dance on the street or in the pool as often as you want. Watch the Wet Spot pool entertainment up close while relaxing in the pool.
The Wet Spot - VIP Cabana
$400
Celebrate the closing of Winter Pride 2025 in style poolside at The Wet Spot in one of their cabanas for 8 people. Enjoy bottle service (includes 1 - 1 liter bottle or Grey Goose, Bacardi or Patron) with all the mixers served by your cabana boy. Come and go to dance on the street or in the pool as often as you want. Watch the Wet Spot pool entertainment up close poolside.
The Wet Spot - VIP Table For 4
$200
Celebrate the closing of Winter Pride 2025 in style poolside at The Wet Spot in one of their poolside VIP tables for 4 people. Enjoy bottle service (includes 1 - 1 liter bottle or Grey Goose, Bacardi or Patron) with all the mixers served by your cabana boy. Come and go to dance on the street or in the pool as often as you want. Watch the Wet Spot pool entertainment up close poolside.
The Wet Spot - VIP Table For 6
$300
Celebrate the opening of Winter Pride in style poolside at The Wet Spot in one of their poolside VIP tables for 6 people. Enjoy bottle service (includes 1 - 1 liter bottle or Grey Goose, Bacardi or Patron) with all the mixers served by your cabana boy. Come and go to dance on the street or in the pool as often as you want. Watch the Wet Spot pool entertainment up close poolside.
