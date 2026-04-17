Winter Pride Champion 2027 - Monthly Payment (Apr-Dec)

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Winter Pride Champion – 2027 Commitment
Become a Winter Pride Champion with a $1,000 annual contribution supporting Winter Pride Saint Pete 2027.
You choose to pay a convenient monthly option of $111.11, beginning in April 2027, for a total of $1,000.
Monthly contributions will continue through December 2027. Please note that recurring payments will remain active unless canceled by the donor.
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