Winter Pride Saint Pete

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Winter Pride Saint Pete

About the memberships

Winter Pride Champion 2027 - Monthly Payment (Apr-Dec)

Winter Pride Champion - Monthly Payments: April - December
$111

Renews monthly

Winter Pride Champion – 2027 Commitment


Become a Winter Pride Champion with a $1,000 annual contribution supporting Winter Pride Saint Pete 2027.


You choose to pay a convenient monthly option of $111.11, beginning in April 2027, for a total of $1,000.


Monthly contributions will continue through December 2027. Please note that recurring payments will remain active unless canceled by the donor.

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