Winter Raffle 2024

Handmade Quilt valued at $200. Checkout any antique market and you'll see how lovely and what high quality this quilt is.
Stop by the office to check it out.
5 chances of winning Handmade Quilt
$20
1 chance of winning Gift Basket from With Love & Co.
$5
From With Love and Co in Downtown Summerlin (valued at $75)
Basket contains Healing touch lip balm, magnesium balm, magnesium spray, healing balm:)
Stop by the office to check it out.
5 chances of winning Gift Basket from With Love & Co.
$20
1 chance to win 20 passes to Burn Gym South Ft Apache
$5
(valued at $200)
Contains a 20 punch camp card
A shaker
1 protein shake serving
1 ignite serving
And 1 replenish serving
Must be used at the Burn Boot Camp at 4235 S Fort Apache (off of flamingo)
Must be started by Jan 31st 2025.
Free Childwatch
Camps Monday-Saturday
Stop by the office to check it out.
5 chances to win 20 passes to Burn Gym South Ft Apache
$20
