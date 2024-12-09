Winter Raffle 2024

1 chance of winning Handmade Quilt
$5
Handmade Quilt valued at $200. Checkout any antique market and you'll see how lovely and what high quality this quilt is. Stop by the office to check it out.
5 chances of winning Handmade Quilt
$20
1 chance of winning Gift Basket from With Love & Co.
$5
From With Love and Co in Downtown Summerlin (valued at $75) Basket contains Healing touch lip balm, magnesium balm, magnesium spray, healing balm:) Stop by the office to check it out.
5 chances of winning Gift Basket from With Love & Co.
$20
1 chance to win 20 passes to Burn Gym South Ft Apache
$5
(valued at $200) Contains a 20 punch camp card A shaker 1 protein shake serving 1 ignite serving And 1 replenish serving Must be used at the Burn Boot Camp at 4235 S Fort Apache (off of flamingo) Must be started by Jan 31st 2025. Free Childwatch Camps Monday-Saturday Stop by the office to check it out.
5 chances to win 20 passes to Burn Gym South Ft Apache
$20
