Imagine Well Being

Hosted by

Imagine Well Being

About this event

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🌲 Winter Solstice Forest Gathering ❄️🔥 (copy)

Lucketts

Virginia- specific address will be provided once you register

Add a donation for Imagine Well Being

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Pay It Forward
$30

This fee covers your participation and makes it possible for someone facing financial hardship to join. Thank you for extending generosity to others.

Standard Price
$25

This fee helps cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.

Reduced Price
$20

This option is intended for individuals who are currently experiencing financial hardship and find the standard fee a barrier. While it doesn't cover the full cost of the event, your participation is welcome and valued.

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