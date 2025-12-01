Winter Solstice Solar Observing

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About this event
We are offering this opportunity for free as a priority for Outreach at the Observatory. Made possible by generous contributions from our members. (Cloverlea Foundation members: this is included in your membership, so select this option for your stargazing portion!)
Join us for solar observing! Your participation helps us with expenses of the programs and astronomy outreach efforts. We appreciate the support!
We are planning more events at Belk and Claytor Nature Center this year, and additional suststaining-level contributions allow us to secure those plans ahead of time! Thank you!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!