Cloverlea Foundation

Hosted by

Cloverlea Foundation

About this event

Winter Solstice Solar Observing

1543 Cloverlea Ln

Bedford, VA 24523, USA

Solar Observing - Supported-level
Free

We are offering this opportunity for free as a priority for Outreach at the Observatory. Made possible by generous contributions from our members. (Cloverlea Foundation members: this is included in your membership, so select this option for your stargazing portion!)

Solar Observing - Supporting-level
$5

Join us for solar observing! Your participation helps us with expenses of the programs and astronomy outreach efforts. We appreciate the support!

Solar Observing - Sustaining-level
$10

We are planning more events at Belk and Claytor Nature Center this year, and additional suststaining-level contributions allow us to secure those plans ahead of time! Thank you!

Add a donation for Cloverlea Foundation

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