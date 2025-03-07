Band of Brothers Club LLC

Hosted by

Band of Brothers Club LLC

About this event

Winter Springs High School Football Top Golf Fundraiser

Greenwood Springs Loop

Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA

One Golf Bay (includes 6 people)
$120
Price includes up to six golfers in one Top Golf Bay as well as unlimited soft drinks, access to our silent auction items and a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle. Food and adult beverages can be purchased.
Add a donation for Band of Brothers Club LLC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!