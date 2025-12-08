WINTER Staff Add Ons 2025-2026

Offered by
One dozen eggs at 8 pick ups of eggs from Titusville Farm December to March. Pick up at Winter Share pick ups:
12/20/2025
1/3/2026
1/17/2026
1/31/2026
2/14/2026
2/28/2026
3/14/2026
Weekly shares of about 5-6 pounds of fruit will be offered each week including apples, peaches, pears, and more!
Pick up at Winter Share pick ups:
A variation of microgreens between 1.5-2 ounces each pick up that rotates seasonally with harvest that includes a mix of brassicas, radishes, and herbs from December to March.
Receive one quart per pick up of delicious, local yogurt from Chaseholm.
Each pick up, enjoy one of a rotating variety of fresh and aged farmstead cheeses from our friends at Chaseholm Farm and other local creameries.
