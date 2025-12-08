Poughkeepsie Farm Project

WINTER Staff Add Ons 2025-2026

2025-2026 Winter Egg Share
$42

One dozen eggs at 8 pick ups of eggs from Titusville Farm December to March. Pick up at Winter Share pick ups:

12/20/2025

1/3/2026

1/17/2026

1/31/2026

2/14/2026

2/28/2026

3/14/2026

2025-2026 Winter Fruit Share
$87.50

Weekly shares of about 5-6 pounds of fruit will be offered each week including apples, peaches, pears, and more!
Pick up at Winter Share pick ups:

2025-2026 Winter Microgreens Share
$26.25

A variation of microgreens between 1.5-2 ounces each pick up that rotates seasonally with harvest that includes a mix of brassicas, radishes, and herbs from December to March.

2025-2026 Winter Yogurt Share
$42

Receive one quart per pick up of delicious, local yogurt from Chaseholm.

2025-2026 Cheese Share
$64.75

Each pick up, enjoy one of a rotating variety of fresh and aged farmstead cheeses from our friends at Chaseholm Farm and other local creameries.

