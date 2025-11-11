Hamptons Observatory

Winter Stargazing: A Journey Through the Night Sky (A Free, In-Person Event)

Eastville Communiy Historical Society

139 Hampton St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, USA

Event: "Winter Stargazing: A Journey Through the Night Sky" a lecture on Sat., Nov. 29th, 5:00 PM, at the Eastville Community Historical Society in Sag Harbor, NY. Since seating is limited, please cancel your reservation if you are unable to attend or if you are unwell. If you only want to attend the stargazing session after the lecture, there is no need to register--just show up between 6:00-8:00 PM.

