Hudson Rotary Winter Walk Fundraiser

507 Warren St

Hudson, NY 12534, USA

General Admission
Free

This is a free community event. Come and enjoy hot cider and Golden Harvest donuts at Winter Walk!

Supporter Donation – $5 ❄️
$5

Your $5 donation will spread a little extra warmth this season.

Cider & Donut Sponsor – $10 ☕️🍩
$10

Chip in $10 to help local families in need through MHA’s Adopt-A-Family program.

Holiday Helper – $25 🎄
$25

A $25 gift brings holiday cheer to a family in Columbia or Greene County.

Adopt-A-Family Champion – $50 ❤️
$100

Your $50 donation provides meaningful support for MHA’s Adopt-A-Family program, helping ensure families have what they need this holiday season.

Community Star – $100 ✨
$100

Make a big impact, and support multiple families this holiday season. Thank you for your generosity!

Add a donation for Hudson Rotary Club

$

