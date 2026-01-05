Winter Wellness Raffle 2026

$700+ Value!





Enjoy a complimentary one night stay for two with breakfast at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs. This modern luxury hotel is located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs and offers beautiful mountain views stylish accommodations and an iconic rooftop pool.





The package also includes two tickets to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and $80 toward dinner at Copley’s on Palm Canyon one of Palm Springs’ most acclaimed restaurants. Set in a romantic garden setting with a long standing reputation for exceptional California cuisine Copley’s is a favorite for special evenings and refined dining.





Details

•One night stay for two with breakfast

•$80 dinner credit to Copley’s on Palm Canyon

•Redeemable Sunday through Thursday based on availability

•Hotel stay expires March 14 2027