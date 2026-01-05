Winter Wellness Raffle 2026

About this raffle
$700+ Value!
Enjoy a complimentary one night stay for two with breakfast at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs. This modern luxury hotel is located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs and offers beautiful mountain views stylish accommodations and an iconic rooftop pool.
The package also includes two tickets to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and $80 toward dinner at Copley’s on Palm Canyon one of Palm Springs’ most acclaimed restaurants. Set in a romantic garden setting with a long standing reputation for exceptional California cuisine Copley’s is a favorite for special evenings and refined dining.
Details
•One night stay for two with breakfast
•$80 dinner credit to Copley’s on Palm Canyon
•Redeemable Sunday through Thursday based on availability
•Hotel stay expires March 14 2027
$250 Value
Treat your family to exclusive, private time at a local working ranch in Poway! At Poway Horse Party you'll be the only guests! Feed, pet, and brush our goats, donkeys, chickens, rabbits, pigs, mini-horses, and more and enjoy horseback riding in a safe arena with an expert guide.
A rare chance to unplug, bond, and recharge together, this experience is perfect for creating lasting family memories in nature.
$1,000 Value!
5-session Pelvic Floor & Women’s Health Physical Therapy package with Dr. Danielle Owen of PelviTone Physical Therapy and Wellness. Designed to support moms and women with core strength, pelvic health, and overall quality of life through personalized, expert care.
$150 Value!
Enjoy one service of your choice at Hiraya Glow Bar, a local skincare and smile enhancement studio focused on personalized beauty experiences. Choose between a 90‑minute customized facial, designed to deeply cleanse, hydrate and rejuvenate the skin and tailored to your skin’s needs, or a 75‑minute professional teeth whitening session to brighten your smile using advanced whitening technology.
This flexible certificate allows the winner to select the service that best fits their self‑care goals for a refreshed glow from skin to smile.
https://www.hirayaglowbar.com/
$200 Value!
Transform your body with a one month unlimited membership at Club Pilates. These dynamic full body classes focus on building core strength, improving posture, and increasing overall flexibility. Led by certified instructors using specialized Pilates equipment, classes are suitable for all fitness levels and provide measurable results in strength and balance.
Perfect for anyone looking to challenge themselves, tone muscles, and feel stronger from head to toe.
$200 value!
Jumpstart your fitness and wellness with a 30-day membership to Burn Bootcamp Poway! Includes unlimited childcare for any number of children, so you can focus on your workouts, boost your energy, and prioritize self-care without worry.
$220 Value!
One-season (10 week) North County Soccer Program (NCSP) gift certificate, plus an NCSP soccer ball and NCSP shirt! A great bundle for young athletes to get active and have fun on the field!
$120 Value!
4 x 30 minute sessions with the Development Director at Poway American Little League!
Dale Waldren has 12 years of coaching experience and has been the Coaching and Player Development Director for the last 5 years.
$160 Value!
Enjoy a single session with Rising Stars Development League (RSDL), a youth sports program focused on building fundamental skills, confidence, and teamwork for young athletes. RSDL offers expert coaching in sports such as basketball, soccer, flag football, and t-ball in a supportive and positive environment tailored for children.
This session gives your child the opportunity to experience professional instruction, develop new athletic skills, and be part of a team-oriented activity that supports personal growth on and off the field.
$150 Value!
Enjoy a 1 hour 15 minute personalized Reiki energy session valued at $150. This restorative experience is designed to support relaxation balance and overall well being. The session takes place in a peaceful setting with gentle music candlelight and intentional clearing practices to help release tension and promote a sense of calm.
Ideal for anyone looking to feel more grounded relaxed and supported through a guided energy healing experience.
$120 Value!
Enjoy a one month membership at YogaSix Scripps Ranch, a modern yoga studio offering a variety of heated and non heated classes suitable for all levels. Classes focus on strength flexibility balance and recovery in a welcoming and supportive environment.
Ideal for anyone looking to build a consistent movement routine and
$240 value!
Give your child a fun, active, and social experience with four half-day camps at Gyminny Kids Poway! Campers will enjoy gymnastics, the Bungee Bouncer system, creative crafts, and a healthy snack, all in a safe, nut-free environment.
Gyminny Kids camps are perfect for school closure days, offering flexible scheduling, easy registration, and opportunities for friends or siblings to be in the same group. Each half-day session runs from 9:30–12:30 or 1:15–4:15.
$80 value!
Enjoy fresh, high quality sushi and Japanese cuisine at Poway Sushi Lounge. Whether it’s a night out for a date or a family dinner, a meal here is a simple way to relax, enjoy good food, and recharge.
$
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