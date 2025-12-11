Hosted by

Tea Rose Foundation Of Cerritos

Winter White Affair 2025 Silent Auction

Tea and Togetherness
$25

Starting bid

Sometimes the best gatherings are the simplest ones. This set brings together a tea serving set for four, fresh mint tea, a CRUMBL gift card, a cookie dish, and a warm inviting candle. Everything needed for a peaceful moment shared with friends over tea and treats. A lovely way to reconnect, share stories, and enjoy simple comforts together.

Includes:

  • Infusion Tea Set
  • CRUMBL Gift Card
  • Cookie Dish
  • Vanilla Sugar Cake Candle
  • Mint Tea
Tequila and Chill
$100

Starting bid

Elevate any celebration with this curated tequila lover’s basket. Featuring a premium bottle of tequila, a sleek bottle chiller, a citrus squeezer for perfectly fresh garnishes, elegant shot glasses and a beautifully illustrated tequila guidebook, this set delivers everything needed for refined sipping and inspired cocktail crafting.

Includes:

  • tequila
  • drinking glasses
  • shot glasses
  • tequila book
  • citrus squeezer
Vineyard Hostess - The Signature Hostess Set
$150

Starting bid

Indulge in the art of this beautifully curated collection created for those who love to unwind and entertain, it brings sophistication and flavor. Thoughtfully arranged, it features two premium bottles of wine accompanied by elegant stemless glasses for effortless sipping. A beautifully crafted charcuterie board, snack bowls, serving tongs, and a complete cheese knife set transform every gathering into an elevated tasting experience. The electric wine opener set adds modern ease, while the included wine book offers inspiration and insight for both new and seasoned enthusiasts. A luxurious gift designed to entertain, celebrate, and create unforgettable moments.

Includes:

  • Barsha Wines Gift Set
  • Saha Rose'
  • Dogliani Red Wine
  • Stemless Wine Glasses
  • Charcuterie Platter
  • Snack bowls
  • Serving tongs
  • Cheese knife set
  • Electric Wine Opener Set
  • Wine Book
Gentleman's Indulgence - Luxury Gift Set
$200

Starting bid

This Gentleman’s Indulgence Gift Set has everything he needs to unwind in style: smooth whiskey paired with a spirit chiller, premium cigars with a quality cutter, a full grooming kit, and a Topgolf gift card for an adventurous day out. Thoughtfully curated for the man who appreciates both refinement and relaxation, this set blends classic luxury with a touch of fun. A refined, memorable gift perfect for celebrating milestones, achievements, or simply enjoying life well.

Includes:

  • WHISKEY
  • GROOMING KIT
  • CIGARS
  • CIGAR CUTTER
  • $100 TOPGOLF GIFT CARD
  • SPIRITS CHILLER
Glow & Grow - Gift of pause, peace and pampering
$200

Starting bid

A thoughtful self-care gift basket designed to inspire relaxation and mindfulness. It includes a stemmed wine glass with a bottle of wine, soothing candles, spa gift cards, a cozy journal with pens for reflection, premium tea with a diffuser, and a wellness tracker to support daily balance. Perfect for encouraging rest, rejuvenation, and intentional well-being.

Includes:

  • Saha Orange Wine
  • Stemmed Wine Glass
  • Wellness Tracker
  • Black-owned journal
  • Pens
  • Candles
  • Loose-leaf tea
  • Tea diffuser
  • Tea cup
  • $100 SPAFINDER GIFT CARDS
Courtside Essentials - Lakers City Edition Baseball Jersey
$150

Starting bid

From the memorabilia to the snacks, this gift pack has it all. Featuring a framed special Lakers jersey, a duffel bag, a mini pouch Lakers bag, beer, and a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card- perfect for the ultimate Lakers fan.

Includes:

  • Framed Lakers City Baseball Jersey
  • Lakers duffle bag
  • Lakers Mini Bag
  • $50 BUFFALO WILD WINGS GIFT CARD
  • Beer
Taste, Toast, & Celebrate - An Evening Worth Savoring
$125

Starting bid

From the first course to the final glow of candlelight, this curated package creates a moment worth savoring. Enjoy a $100 Spaghettini Restaurant gift card, seasonal holiday candles, and two beautiful floral arrangements — a Wine Floral Bouquet and a Cider Floral Bouquet — adding warmth and charm.

Complete the experience with A VoChill stemless wine chiller, designed to keep your wine at the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last. Ideal for date nights, celebrations, or a thoughtful gift.

Includes:

  • Spaghettini Restaurant Gift Card
  • Stemless Wine Chiller
  • Holiday Candles
  • Wine Floral Bouquet
  • Cider Floral Bouquet
USC Legends, Football & Wings (#1)
$125

Starting bid

Get ready to bid on an incredible lineup of fan-favorite items! This open auction features authentic, autographed memorabilia from USC football great Willie McGinest—a must-have for any Trojan or NFL fan. Whether you’re a collector or just love USC football history, this is a rare chance to own a piece of greatness.

To make it even better, the winning bidder will also score Wing Stop gift certificates, perfect for enjoying legendary wings, great food, and game-day vibes.

 What’s Included:

  • Authentic Willie McGinest autographed USC memorabilia
  • WingStop gift certificates
  • The ultimate combo of football pride and wings

Bid high, bid often, and take home the perfect mix of Trojan legacy and delicious rewards. Don’t miss out—once it’s gone, it’s gone!

USC Legends, Football & Wings (#2)
$125

Starting bid

Get ready to bid on an incredible lineup of fan-favorite items! This open auction features authentic, autographed memorabilia from USC football great Willie McGinest—a must-have for any Trojan or NFL fan. Whether you’re a collector or just love USC football history, this is a rare chance to own a piece of greatness.

To make it even better, the winning bidder will also score Wing Stop gift certificates, perfect for enjoying legendary wings, great food, and game-day vibes.

 What’s Included:

  • Authentic Willie McGinest autographed USC memorabilia
  • WingStop gift certificates
  • The ultimate combo of football pride and wings

Bid high, bid often, and take home the perfect mix of Trojan legacy and delicious rewards. Don’t miss out—once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Roxanne’s Bar Experience – Long Beach
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable evening at one of Long Beach’s most iconic destinations — Roxanne’s. This package invites up to 20 people to indulge in VIP seating, handcrafted cocktails from award-winning mixologists, and a curated tasting of their signature spirits. You will enjoy a private, guided tasting inside Wille's Tin Shop Distillery, where guests will explore handcrafted spirits and learn about the art of distillation in an intimate setting.  Whether you prefer the vintage speakeasy ambiance, the lively patio, or the specialty themed bars, Roxanne’s delivers a one-of-a-kind atmosphere perfect for celebrations or a memorable night out with friends.

What’s Included

  • Full access for up to 20 guests for private tasting.
  • Souvenir bottles of Wille's for all guests to take home.
  • Entry into The Exhibition Room — the hidden, Prohibition-inspired speakeasy.
  • Seating and service in the Main Cocktail Lounge, featuring classic and craft cocktails.
  • Food included — a curated selection of Roxanne’s signature bar bites and shared plates for your group.

Bid for a truly unique Long Beach night — a complete Roxanne’s experience fully curated for your group of up to 20.

