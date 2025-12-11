Winter White Affair 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Sometimes the best gatherings are the simplest ones. This set brings together a tea serving set for four, fresh mint tea, a CRUMBL gift card, a cookie dish, and a warm inviting candle. Everything needed for a peaceful moment shared with friends over tea and treats. A lovely way to reconnect, share stories, and enjoy simple comforts together.
Elevate any celebration with this curated tequila lover’s basket. Featuring a premium bottle of tequila, a sleek bottle chiller, a citrus squeezer for perfectly fresh garnishes, elegant shot glasses and a beautifully illustrated tequila guidebook, this set delivers everything needed for refined sipping and inspired cocktail crafting.
Indulge in the art of this beautifully curated collection created for those who love to unwind and entertain, it brings sophistication and flavor. Thoughtfully arranged, it features two premium bottles of wine accompanied by elegant stemless glasses for effortless sipping. A beautifully crafted charcuterie board, snack bowls, serving tongs, and a complete cheese knife set transform every gathering into an elevated tasting experience. The electric wine opener set adds modern ease, while the included wine book offers inspiration and insight for both new and seasoned enthusiasts. A luxurious gift designed to entertain, celebrate, and create unforgettable moments.
This Gentleman’s Indulgence Gift Set has everything he needs to unwind in style: smooth whiskey paired with a spirit chiller, premium cigars with a quality cutter, a full grooming kit, and a Topgolf gift card for an adventurous day out. Thoughtfully curated for the man who appreciates both refinement and relaxation, this set blends classic luxury with a touch of fun. A refined, memorable gift perfect for celebrating milestones, achievements, or simply enjoying life well.
A thoughtful self-care gift basket designed to inspire relaxation and mindfulness. It includes a stemmed wine glass with a bottle of wine, soothing candles, spa gift cards, a cozy journal with pens for reflection, premium tea with a diffuser, and a wellness tracker to support daily balance. Perfect for encouraging rest, rejuvenation, and intentional well-being.
From the memorabilia to the snacks, this gift pack has it all. Featuring a framed special Lakers jersey, a duffel bag, a mini pouch Lakers bag, beer, and a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card- perfect for the ultimate Lakers fan.
From the first course to the final glow of candlelight, this curated package creates a moment worth savoring. Enjoy a $100 Spaghettini Restaurant gift card, seasonal holiday candles, and two beautiful floral arrangements — a Wine Floral Bouquet and a Cider Floral Bouquet — adding warmth and charm.
Complete the experience with A VoChill stemless wine chiller, designed to keep your wine at the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last. Ideal for date nights, celebrations, or a thoughtful gift.
Get ready to bid on an incredible lineup of fan-favorite items! This open auction features authentic, autographed memorabilia from USC football great Willie McGinest—a must-have for any Trojan or NFL fan. Whether you’re a collector or just love USC football history, this is a rare chance to own a piece of greatness.
To make it even better, the winning bidder will also score Wing Stop gift certificates, perfect for enjoying legendary wings, great food, and game-day vibes.
Bid high, bid often, and take home the perfect mix of Trojan legacy and delicious rewards. Don’t miss out—once it’s gone, it’s gone!
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at one of Long Beach’s most iconic destinations — Roxanne’s. This package invites up to 20 people to indulge in VIP seating, handcrafted cocktails from award-winning mixologists, and a curated tasting of their signature spirits. You will enjoy a private, guided tasting inside Wille's Tin Shop Distillery, where guests will explore handcrafted spirits and learn about the art of distillation in an intimate setting. Whether you prefer the vintage speakeasy ambiance, the lively patio, or the specialty themed bars, Roxanne’s delivers a one-of-a-kind atmosphere perfect for celebrations or a memorable night out with friends.
Bid for a truly unique Long Beach night — a complete Roxanne’s experience fully curated for your group of up to 20.
