Winter White Affair 2025 Silent Auction

From the first course to the final glow of candlelight, this curated package creates a moment worth savoring. Enjoy a $100 Spaghettini Restaurant gift card, seasonal holiday candles, and two beautiful floral arrangements — a Wine Floral Bouquet and a Cider Floral Bouquet — adding warmth and charm.

Complete the experience with A VoChill stemless wine chiller, designed to keep your wine at the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last. Ideal for date nights, celebrations, or a thoughtful gift.

Includes: