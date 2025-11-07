Winter Whril

About this event
5:30pm seating time. This ticket gives you access to the pancake dinner, photo booth, craft, and more!
5:30pm seating time. The parent ticket is free but children must be accompanied by at least one adult.
6pm seating time. This ticket gives you access to the pancake dinner, photo booth, craft, and more!
6pm seating time. The parent ticket is free but children must be accompanied by at least one adult.
6:30pm seating time. This ticket gives you access to the pancake dinner, photo booth, craft, and more!
6:30pm seating time. The parent ticket is free but children must be accompanied by at least one adult.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!