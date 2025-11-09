The Beehive Community Studio

Winter Wildcraft & Miniatures • Mondays

1207 Ellsworth St

Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

Winter Wildcraft & Miniatures, Mondays @ The Beehive
$350

Winter Wildcraft & Miniatures, Mondays • January 5 - March 23, 2026 (12 Weeks)

Classes are offered on a sliding scale $275 - 350 (materials fees are included in your purchase). * Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

