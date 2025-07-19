IN PERSON Winter Witchcamp 2026

By committing to $400, you are almost covering all of the necessary magical components of camp, including almost all fees for the venue, lodging and all meals (NOTE: $449 is the actual cost of all camp budgeted fees per camper without us being able to offer any stipends to teachers or organizers). This payment level allows YOU to come to camp (yay! - we want you at camp!!!) and allows the organizers and teachers and Bower priestexes of camp to attend camp with compensated fees as a thank you for their work throughout the year.