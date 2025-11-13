Winter Wonderland!

2100 Creekview Dr

Marysville, OH 43040, USA

Winter Wonderland - Family Admission
$5

Admission to our Winter Wonderland!


Write letters to the North Pole. 
Enjoy our hot cocoa & cookie bar. 
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause 
Create unique Gingerbread houses with your families  (pre-paid, stay tuned for details)
Christmas crafts 
Photo backdrop 
and MORE!

Winter Wonderland & Gingerbread House add-on
$20

Create a unique gingerbread house with your family while attending Winter Wonderland!


*Price includes admission to Winter Wonderland for your family!

Donate A Winter Wonderland Ticket
$5

Add this option to gift a family ticket to a family who may be facing financial challenges.

