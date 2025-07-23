A Night In Winter Wonderland

230 Madren Center Drive Clemson, SC 29631, USA
Dance, Dine, and Dare to bid!
Recognized on program, and on both TPP & PCAC websites for a year.
Banner & announcements on night of event, as well as a table (8 seats).
Recognized on program, and on both TPP & PCAC websites for a year. Banner & announcements on night of event, as well as half a table (4seats).
Recognized on program, and on both TPP & PCAC websites for a year.
Recognition on program at event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!