A Night In Winter Wonderland

Madren Center

230 Madren Center Drive Clemson, SC 29631, USA

General Admission
$100

Dance, Dine, and Dare to bid!

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognized on program, and on both TPP & PCAC websites for a year.

Banner & announcements on night of event, as well as a table (8 seats).

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognized on program, and on both TPP & PCAC websites for a year. Banner & announcements on night of event, as well as half a table (4seats).

Evergreen Sponsorship
$1,000

Recognized on program, and on both TPP & PCAC websites for a year.

Holly Berry Sponsorship
$500

Recognition on program at event.

Add a donation for The Parenting Place

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!