Winter Wonderland Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
270 W Second St, Pass Christian, MS 39571, USA
Starting bid
Show off your school pride in style! Size SMALL Ames Layne sequin vest is made of a custom brush over sequin fabric in blue and red ! The collar has a 3" stand up detail! Fantastic way to show your Pirate Pride.
Estimated value $115
Starting bid
Enjoy some classic bowling fun with four gift certificates, each good for one hour of lane time. Perfect for families, friends, or a fun night out!
Estimated Value $115
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious meal close to home with this $50 gift card to a favorite local restaurant. Whether it’s a night out or a special celebration, enjoy great food while supporting our community!
Estimated Value $50
Starting bid
Indulge in sweet perfection! Enjoy six gift certificates, each good for one free gourmet cupcake from Dolce Bakeshop. The perfect treat for sharing… or savoring all on your own!
Estimated Value $30
Starting bid
Cheer on the Shuckers in style! This package includes four tickets to a Biloxi Shuckers game plus a backpack loaded with fan favorites — including a T-shirt, water bottle, towel, and more Shuckers gear. It’s the ultimate way to support your hometown team and enjoy a great day at the ballpark!
Estimated Value $150
Starting bid
Make it a birthday to remember! This Silver Party Package includes 90 minutes in a private party room, plus fun for 12 participants, each receiving a $20 game card and 2 attraction tokens. The birthday VIP will score an extra 1,000 points in the redemption store! Enjoy the celebration with 2 large one-topping pizzas and 2 large pitchers of soda — the perfect recipe for a high-energy, unforgettable birthday bash at Big Play!
Estimated Value $325.
Starting bid
A Chick-fil-A lover’s dream! This basket includes 5 cards for a free meal, 2 cards for a free catering tray, a cuddly plush cow, a tumbler, and more Chick-fil-A goodies. Enjoy delicious favorites while stocking up on fun branded swag — it’s a perfect treat for any fan of the cows!
Estimated Value $150
Starting bid
Discover the wild heart of Louisiana! This package includes a Pontoon Swamp Tour for Two with Jean Lafitte Swamp Tour & Airboat Tours. Glide through lush wetlands, spot local wildlife, and learn about the rich history and ecology of the bayou. A thrilling and scenic experience perfect for locals and visitors alike!
Estimated Value $65
Starting bid
Upgrade your smile with the advanced Oral-B iO electric toothbrush! Designed with smart technology for a superior clean, it delivers professional-level plaque removal and a refreshed, healthy feeling every day. A perfect blend of innovation and oral care excellence!
Estimated Value $120
Starting bid
Spark curiosity and creativity with a day of hands-on fun! This package includes six admission tickets to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, where kids can explore, learn, and play through interactive exhibits and imaginative experiences. Perfect for families, field trips, or a fun day out!
Estimated Value $100
Starting bid
Dive into a world of wonder! This package includes four admission tickets to the Mississippi Aquarium, where you can explore captivating marine life, interactive exhibits, and engaging educational experiences. Perfect for a family outing or a fun day with friends, it’s an adventure beneath the waves you won’t want to miss!
Estimated Value $140
Starting bid
Create the perfect atmosphere for cozy winter evenings with this Scentsy Cozy Nights Basket. Featuring a festive Santa Slumber Scentsy Warmer, three scented wax bars to fill your home with warmth and comfort, a Scentsy mug for your favorite hot drink, and a super-soft Scentsy blanket to snuggle up with.
This thoughtfully curated set is ideal for relaxing nights at home or as a heartfelt gift for someone special.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Stay organized and ready for anything with this thoughtfully curated gift basket! It includes a variety of stationery and mailing essentials such as notebooks, sticky notes, Sharpie pens, decorative pens, small office supplies, packing tape, and bubble mailers. Enjoy a little seasonal cheer with festive mugs and treat yourself to Orleans No. 9 — a favorite fragrance from the store.
Plus, this package comes with a $50 Firetower Express Mail & Ship gift card, making your next mailing, shipping, or gift-sending project easier than ever!
This certificate can be used toward:
- Shipping Services
- Mailbox Rental
- Stamps & Packaging
- Membership Packages
Congratulations to the winner of this special basket!
Your support means more than you know.
I look forward to serving you and welcoming you into our Firetower family.
With gratitude,
Michelle Englett
Owner, Firetower Express Mail & Ship
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Handmade Oyster Shell Magnolia — PEP Designs
Bring a touch of coastal elegance to your home with this stunning handmade magnolia crafted from real oyster shells by PEP Designs. Each piece is thoughtfully arranged and uniquely detailed, creating a beautiful blend of Southern charm and coastal artistry. A truly one-of-a-kind décor piece perfect for any space!
Estimated value: $40
Starting bid
Holiday Earrings — PEP Designs
Add festive flair to your season with these handcrafted holiday earrings from PEP Designs. Thoughtfully made with attention to detail, these earrings bring a charming touch of sparkle and cheer to any holiday outfit. A perfect gift—or a fun treat for yourself!
Estimated Value: $15
Starting bid
Holiday Earrings — PEP Designs
Add festive flair to your season with these handcrafted holiday earrings from PEP Designs. Thoughtfully made with attention to detail, these earrings bring a charming touch of sparkle and cheer to any holiday outfit. A perfect gift—or a fun treat for yourself!
Estimated Value: $15
Starting bid
Holiday Earrings — PEP Designs
Add festive flair to your season with these handcrafted holiday earrings from PEP Designs. Thoughtfully made with attention to detail, these earrings bring a charming touch of sparkle and cheer to any holiday outfit. A perfect gift—or a fun treat for yourself!
Estimated Value: $15
Starting bid
Holiday Earrings — PEP Designs
Add festive flair to your season with these handcrafted holiday earrings from PEP Designs. Thoughtfully made with attention to detail, these earrings bring a charming touch of sparkle and cheer to any holiday outfit. A perfect gift—or a fun treat for yourself!
Estimated Value: $15
Starting bid
Holiday Earrings — PEP Designs
Add festive flair to your season with these handcrafted holiday earrings from PEP Designs. Thoughtfully made with attention to detail, these earrings bring a charming touch of sparkle and cheer to any holiday outfit. A perfect gift—or a fun treat for yourself!
Estimated Value: $15
Starting bid
Pass Christian Olive Oil & Vinegars — Gourmet Gift Basket
Enjoy delicious flavors and charming kitchen essentials with this beautifully curated gift basket from Pass Christian Olive Oil & Vinegars. It includes a soft tea towel, a potholder and whisk set, and three mini infused olive oils in Plum, Blood Orange, and Cranberry Pear. A perfect blend of coastal charm and gourmet goodness—ideal for holiday cooking or gifting!
Starting bid
Pass Christian Olive Oil & Vinegars — Mini Oil & Kitchen Essentials Basket
This delightful gift basket features three mini infused olive oils — Cinnamon Pear, Cranberry Pear, and another seasonal favorite — paired with a potholder, cocktail napkins, and a whisk set. A perfect mix of gourmet flavor and practical kitchen charm, ideal for holiday entertaining or thoughtful gifting!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!