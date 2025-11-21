Winter Wonderland Silent Auction 2025

Stay organized and ready for anything with this thoughtfully curated gift basket! It includes a variety of stationery and mailing essentials such as notebooks, sticky notes, Sharpie pens, decorative pens, small office supplies, packing tape, and bubble mailers. Enjoy a little seasonal cheer with festive mugs and treat yourself to Orleans No. 9 — a favorite fragrance from the store.

Plus, this package comes with a $50 Firetower Express Mail & Ship gift card, making your next mailing, shipping, or gift-sending project easier than ever!





This certificate can be used toward:

- Shipping Services

- Mailbox Rental

- Stamps & Packaging

- Membership Packages





Congratulations to the winner of this special basket!

Your support means more than you know.

I look forward to serving you and welcoming you into our Firetower family.





With gratitude,

Michelle Englett

Owner, Firetower Express Mail & Ship





Estimated Value: $100