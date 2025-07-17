Foster The Family

Winter Wonderland Sponsorship - Baltimore

North Star Sponsor
$5,000

Impact over 200 local individuals affected by foster care or adoption! Benefits include exclusive media recognition, acknowledgement in pre- and post-event emails to our community, company logo on the event banner, acknowledgment in our national newsletter to 12,000+ contacts, and year-long recognition on our website as a partner

Everglow Sponsor
$3,000

Impact over 200 local individuals affected by foster care or adoption! Benefits include exclusive media recognition, acknowledgement in pre- and post-event emails to our community, company logo on the event banner, acknowledgment in our local newsletter to 500+ contacts, and year-long recognition on our website as a partner.

Radiant Sponsor
$1,500

Impact over 200 local individuals affected by foster care or adoption! Benefits include exclusive media recognition, acknowledgement in pre- and post-event emails to our community, company logo on the event banner, and acknowledgment in our local newsletter to 500+ contacts.

Shine Sponsor
$750

Impact over 200 local individuals affected by foster care or adoption! Benefits include shared media recognition, acknowledgement in pre- and post-event emails to our community, and company logo on the event banner.

ADD ON Sponsorship - Parent Gift Bag
$500

This add on is available to any of our sponsors and includes your name/logo printed on gift bags

ADD ON Sponsorship - Staff Shirts
$500

This add on is available to any of our sponsors and includes your name/logo printed on shirts for staff and event volunteers.

ADD ON Sponsorship - Winter Train
$500

This add on is available to any of our sponsors and includes your name/logo printed on Winter Train signage at the event.

ADD ON Sponsorship - Face Paint
$500

This add on is available to any of our sponsors and includes your name/logo printed on Face Painting signage at the event.

ADD ON Sponsorship - Crafts and Cookies
$500

This add on is available to any of our sponsors and includes your name/logo printed on Crafts and Cookies signage.

ADD ON Sponsorship - Food and Drinks
$500

This add on is available to any of our sponsors and includes your name/logo printed on the Food and Drinks area signage.

