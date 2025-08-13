Tulare County Sheriffs Police Activities League

Hosted by

Tulare County Sheriffs Police Activities League

About this event

Winter Wonderland Sponsorships

620 S K St

Tulare, CA 93274, USA

Daily Sponsor - DAY 1 - Whoville Wednesday
$1,000

Support one magical day of Winter Wonderland!

Your sponsorship covers the daily craft, movie license, themed goodies, and decorations.


*Grinch Movie

*Grinch Craft

*Whoville hair contest

Daily Sponsor - DAY 2 - Toasty Thursday
$1,000

Support one magical day of Winter Wonderland!

Your sponsorship covers the daily craft, movie license, themed goodies, and decorations.


*Polar Express Movie

*S'more Kit craft

*Pajama contest

Daily Sponsor - DAY 3 - Frosty Friday
$1,000

Support one magical day of Winter Wonderland!

Your sponsorship covers the daily craft, movie license, themed goodies, and decorations.


*Frosty the Snowman Movie

*Snow globe craft

*???

Daily Sponsor - DAY 4 - Santa Saturday
$1,000

Support one magical day of Winter Wonderland!

Your sponsorship covers the daily craft, movie license, themed goodies, and decorations.


*The Santa Clause Movie

*Santa Hat craft

*Elf dress-up contest

Daily Sponsor - DAY 5 - Silent Night Sunday
$1,000

Support one magical day of Winter Wonderland!

Your sponsorship covers the daily craft, movie license, themed goodies, and decorations.


*Movie The Star

*Tree topper craft

*???

PRESENTING EVENT SPONSOR
$5,000

Be the star of the show! This exclusive sponsorship covers major event eleme­nts, ensures your business is showca­sed throughout the entire event, and includes naming rights as "Winter Wonderland sponsored by [Your Busine­ss]".


► Premium logo placement on all event marketing, signage, LED sign, and social media

► Company banner on fairground fence

ZONE SPONSOR - Zone 1 - Entry Display Window
$1,500

Help bring the magic to life by sponsoring one of our enchanting Winter Wonderland zones!


Zone Sponsor Benefits

Your name/logo will be displayed prominently in your sponsored zone.

Recognition on the event program, LED signage, and social media

ZONE SPONSOR - Zone 2 - TCSO LAND (Copy)
$1,500

Help bring the magic to life by sponsoring one of our enchanting Winter Wonderland zones!


Zone Sponsor Benefits

Your name/logo will be displayed prominently in your sponsored zone.

Recognition on the event program, LED signage, and social media

ZONE SPONSOR - Zone 3 - Candy Cane Land
$1,500

Help bring the magic to life by sponsoring one of our enchanting Winter Wonderland zones!


Zone Sponsor Benefits

Your name/logo will be displayed prominently in your sponsored zone.

Recognition on the event program, LED signage, and social media

ZONE SPONSOR - Zone 4 - Christmas Maze
$1,500

Help bring the magic to life by sponsoring one of our enchanting Winter Wonderland zones!


Zone Sponsor Benefits

Your name/logo will be displayed prominently in your sponsored zone.

Recognition on the event program, LED signage, and social media

ZONE SPONSOR - Zone 6 - Winter Woodlands
$1,500

Help bring the magic to life by sponsoring one of our enchanting Winter Wonderland zones!


Zone Sponsor Benefits

Your name/logo will be displayed prominently in your sponsored zone.

Recognition on the event program, LED signage, and social media

ZONE SPONSOR - Zone 7 - Fantasy Land
$1,500

Help bring the magic to life by sponsoring one of our enchanting Winter Wonderland zones!


Zone Sponsor Benefits

Your name/logo will be displayed prominently in your sponsored zone.

Recognition on the event program, LED signage, and social media

ZONE SPONSOR - Zone 8 - Fantasy Land
$1,500

Help bring the magic to life by sponsoring one of our enchanting Winter Wonderland zones!


Zone Sponsor Benefits

Your name/logo will be displayed prominently in your sponsored zone.

Recognition on the event program, LED signage, and social media

Volunteer Meal Sponsor - Day 1
$500

Help us say THANK YOU to all our hard working Elf’s!

  • Your name/logo displayed prominently in meal area.
  • Recognition on event LED signage and social media
Volunteer Meal Sponsor - Day 2
$500

Help us say THANK YOU to all our hard working Elf’s!

  • Your name/logo displayed prominently in meal area.
  • Recognition on event LED signage and social media
Volunteer Meal Sponsor - Day 3
$500

Help us say THANK YOU to all our hard working Elf’s!

  • Your name/logo displayed prominently in meal area.
  • Recognition on event LED signage and social media
Volunteer Meal Sponsor - Day 4
$500

Help us say THANK YOU to all our hard working Elf’s!

  • Your name/logo displayed prominently in meal area.
  • Recognition on event LED signage and social media
Volunteer Meal Sponsor - Day 5
$500

Help us say THANK YOU to all our hard working Elf’s!

  • Your name/logo displayed prominently in meal area.
  • Recognition on event LED signage and social media
Add a donation for Tulare County Sheriffs Police Activities League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!