Winter Wonderland Sponsorships

Support one magical day of Winter Wonderland!
Your sponsorship covers the daily craft, movie license, themed goodies, and decorations.
*Grinch Movie
*Grinch Craft
*Whoville hair contest
*Polar Express Movie
*S'more Kit craft
*Pajama contest
*Frosty the Snowman Movie
*Snow globe craft
*???
*The Santa Clause Movie
*Santa Hat craft
*Elf dress-up contest
*Movie The Star
*Tree topper craft
*???
Be the star of the show! This exclusive sponsorship covers major event elements, ensures your business is showcased throughout the entire event, and includes naming rights as "Winter Wonderland sponsored by [Your Business]".
► Premium logo placement on all event marketing, signage, LED sign, and social media
► Company banner on fairground fence
Help bring the magic to life by sponsoring one of our enchanting Winter Wonderland zones!
Zone Sponsor Benefits
Your name/logo will be displayed prominently in your sponsored zone.
Recognition on the event program, LED signage, and social media
Help us say THANK YOU to all our hard working Elf’s!
$
