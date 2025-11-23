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Fawn's Small Dog Rescue

About this event

Sales closed

Winter Woofland Holiday Auction

Dog Christmas throw item
Dog Christmas throw
$10

Starting bid

50" x 60" 100% polyester.

shipping $6 or pick up tbd

Light up Christmas wreath item
Light up Christmas wreath
$20

Starting bid

16" in diameter battery operated

Pick up tbd

Beach Santa plush throw item
Beach Santa plush throw
$10

Starting bid

50" x 70"

Shipping $6 or pick up tbd

Oversized throw winter deer & caramel coated popcorn item
Oversized throw winter deer & caramel coated popcorn item
Oversized throw winter deer & caramel coated popcorn item
Oversized throw winter deer & caramel coated popcorn
$10

Starting bid

Motif throw blanket 50" x 70"

10 Oz Harry & David Moose Munch popcorn w/ nuts

Shipping $6 or pick up tbd

Poinsetta throw item
Poinsetta throw
$10

Starting bid

50" x 70"

Shipping $6 or pick up tbd

Beachy Christmas home/office decor item
Beachy Christmas home/office decor
$15

Starting bid

Snowman in shells & sunglasses, beach Christmas sign & Beachy snowman platter


Pick up tbd

Flamingo holiday home/office decor item
Flamingo holiday home/office decor
$10

Starting bid

Pick up tbd

Kitchen towels item
Kitchen towels
$5

Starting bid

Set of 2 18" x 28" flat towels

Shipping $6 or pick up tbd

Cookie cookbook, kitchen towels & paper plate item
Cookie cookbook, kitchen towels & paper plate item
Cookie cookbook, kitchen towels & paper plate item
Cookie cookbook, kitchen towels & paper plate
$10

Starting bid

Awesome cookie cookbook for those that love to bake, coca-Cola party pack w/16 paper plates & 16 napkins, set of 2 kitchen towels winter dogs playing


Pick up tbd


Dog print towel & Pot holders set item
Dog print towel & Pot holders set item
Dog print towel & Pot holders set
$10

Starting bid

Home is where someone runs and greets you. 2 Terri dish towels, 2 pot holders and 1 oven mitt

Shipping $6 or pick up tbd


Happy Pawlidays mug & kitchen towel item
Happy Pawlidays mug & kitchen towel
$5

Starting bid

By Life is Good

Pick up tbd

Singing hair stylist poodle item
Singing hair stylist poodle
$15

Starting bid

Battery operated. Press paw to make her sing jingle bell rock while she styles her hair. Press her paw again to turn off. Super cute!

Pick up tbd

Holiday table runner item
Holiday table runner item
Holiday table runner
$10

Starting bid

90" long. New but missing tags.

Shipping $6 or pick up tbd

Indoor holiday floor mat item
Indoor holiday floor mat
$10

Starting bid

28.5" x 17.5" rubber backing. Use in kitchen, front door threshold or bathroom.

New but missing tags.

Shipping $6 or pick up tbd

Holiday earrings item
Holiday earrings
$5

Starting bid

Holiday earrings 12 pairs

shipping $3

Vera Bradley throw item
Vera Bradley throw item
Vera Bradley throw
$15

Starting bid

Bark Park Vera Bradley throw 50×80

Shipping $8 or pick up available

Vera Bradley Micro-pak item
Vera Bradley Micro-pak
$25

Starting bid

A Cat's Life - large hipster bag

Shipping $6 or pick up tbd

Napier 1" earrings item
Napier 1" earrings
$5

Starting bid

Napier 1" purple octopus earrings

Shipping $3

Holiday puzzle item
Holiday puzzle
$8

Starting bid

500 piece Holiday puzzle

Shipping $8 or pickup available

Publix gift card $25 item
Publix gift card $25
$15

Starting bid

Publix gift card $25

No Shipping fee

Lighted Santa picture item
Lighted Santa picture
$8

Starting bid

Beautiful 9×12 Santa picture.

Requires 2AA batteries

Shipping $8 or pick up available

12" Santa with pups item
12" Santa with pups
$10

Starting bid

Nostalgic Charm Santa with pups. 12"

Shipping $9 or pickup available

Publix gift card item
Publix gift card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Publix gift card

No shipping fee

Sunflower earrings item
Sunflower earrings
$7

Starting bid

Silver Forest 1" earrings

Shipping $3

Countdown to Christmas item
Countdown to Christmas
$7

Starting bid

16" Wood countdown to Christmas.

Shipping $9 or up available

Holiday Basket item
Holiday Basket item
Holiday Basket
$20

Starting bid

Red & Black Wood tree,Merry Christmas Y’all sign, wicker sled, Cupcake Citrus wine, two wine glasses

Life Is Good item
Life Is Good item
Life Is Good
$20

Starting bid

Life is Good short sleeve XL tee shirt “ Lets Do This” ,socks,Funny Dog sayings tumbler

All about the dogs item
All about the dogs item
All about the dogs
$18

Starting bid

Large sign My Kids have Paws, Odor eliminator Fur Moon Scented candle in glass with lid, 2 metal dog bowls, oven mitt, Happy Pawlidays Mug,Teddy Toy

Wine & Cheese item
Wine & Cheese item
Wine & Cheese
$10

Starting bid

Forget the ELF WINE glass,Seaglass wine,glass serving tray,Cheese knife set (Christmas tree & Santa hat)

Fawn's Small Dog Rescue 2026 Calendar item
Fawn's Small Dog Rescue 2026 Calendar
$10

Starting bid

Our first annual calendar showcasing dogs we took into rescue, fostered and adopted to their forever family.

Does not fold. Hangs from top.

*You can order additional calendars on our website FawnssmallDogRescue.org

Shipping $10 or pick up tbd

3 handmade bandanas item
3 handmade bandanas item
3 handmade bandanas item
3 handmade bandanas
$10

Starting bid

These beautiful handmade bandanas will fit most dogs up to twenty five pounds. Cami, Delilah and Dollie are the featured models

Shipping $5 or pick up tbd

2 Hallmark Christmas Gnomes in pastels item
2 Hallmark Christmas Gnomes in pastels
$15

Starting bid

Gnomes stand about 19" tall

Pick up tbd

3 pack dog toys, wooden paw & ornament item
3 pack dog toys, wooden paw & ornament
$10

Starting bid

Squeak toys make 3 different sounds, " "we believe in santa paws" wood paw

Felt paw print ornament

Pick up tbd

Popcorn tin item
Popcorn tin item
Popcorn tin
$5

Starting bid

Pick up tbd

Stretch fleece vest XL item
Stretch fleece vest XL item
Stretch fleece vest XL
$5

Starting bid

Purple. Please read size chart

Shipping +$5

Stretch fleece vest XL item
Stretch fleece vest XL item
Stretch fleece vest XL
$5

Starting bid

Blue XL. New but missing tags. Please see size chart

Shipping +$5

Holiday Grinch countdown to Christmas "clock" item
Holiday Grinch countdown to Christmas "clock" item
Holiday Grinch countdown to Christmas "clock"
$10

Starting bid

Hangs or sits in wood legs.

Pick up tbd

Dogs Christmas item
Dogs Christmas
$5

Starting bid

6" x 6" x 1" Design on wood block

Pick up tbd

French Bulldog plaque item
French Bulldog plaque
$5

Starting bid

6" x 6" x 1" Design on wood block

Pick up tbd

Labbradors item
Labbradors
$5

Starting bid

6" x 6" x 1" Design on wood block

Pick up tbd

Dogs in hats item
Dogs in hats
$5

Starting bid

6" x 6" x 1" Design on wood block

Pick up tbd

Unisex child's 6T sweatshirt item
Unisex child's 6T sweatshirt
$5

Starting bid

Light blue snowman

Shipping + $5


Black lab item
Black lab
$5

Starting bid

Black labrador sitting on wood block dear santa, i've been a very good dog this year

Pick up tbd

Snowman scarf item
Snowman scarf
$10

Starting bid

Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd

Paw print ornament, lick pad & toy item
Paw print ornament, lick pad & toy
$10

Starting bid

Keep your pups attention on the lick mat while you imprint his paw onto the keepsake ornament. Toy for being good!

Shipping + $8 Pick up tbd

Basket of 4 dog toys & wood plaque item
Basket of 4 dog toys & wood plaque
$10

Starting bid

Shipping + $7 without basket

Pick up tbd

Love my Cat item
Love my Cat item
Love my Cat
$25

Starting bid

Friskies 20oz party mix treats,12 pouches of flavored broth,Christmas collar, 40lb non clumping pine wood litter

Dog Christmas item
Dog Christmas item
Dog Christmas
$20

Starting bid

Small Reindeer coat, XXL Problem Child shirt, Newman snack sticks, Nylabone natural bacon flavor Bone snacks medium or easy break for small

Christmas wreath item
Christmas wreath
$50

Starting bid

Absolutely stunning handmade 26 inch mesh and ribbon wreath with Nutcracker stocking

Stretch fleece vest XS item
Stretch fleece vest XS item
Stretch fleece vest XS
$5

Starting bid

Blue Size XS

Shipping $5 or pick up tbd

Justice denim jacket size M item
Justice denim jacket size M item
Justice denim jacket size M
$7

Starting bid

Size M Please review size chart in photo

Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd

Justice hoodie size M item
Justice hoodie size M item
Justice hoodie size M item
Justice hoodie size M
$7

Starting bid

Pink purple white fleece with hoodie and zipper pocket. Size M. Please review size chart on photo.

Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd

Justice fleece pet hoodie item
Justice fleece pet hoodie item
Justice fleece pet hoodie item
Justice fleece pet hoodie
$7

Starting bid

Teal/mint green fleece hoodie with zipper pocket. Size M Please review size chart in photo

Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd

Stretch fleece vest green Size M item
Stretch fleece vest green Size M item
Stretch fleece vest green Size M item
Stretch fleece vest green Size M
$5

Starting bid

Size M. Please review size chart in photo

Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd

Wilton Gingerbread Dog House Kit item
Wilton Gingerbread Dog House Kit item
Wilton Gingerbread Dog House Kit
$5

Starting bid

Human consumption only. Not for pet consumption.

Pick up tbd

Outward Hound dog brick puzzle level 2 item
Outward Hound dog brick puzzle level 2
$5

Starting bid

Exercise your dogs mind.

Pick up tbd

Stretch fleece vest Red Size XL item
Stretch fleece vest Red Size XL item
Stretch fleece vest Red Size XL item
Stretch fleece vest Red Size XL
$5

Starting bid

Red size XL. Please check size chart in photo.

Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd

Stretch fleece vest red size M item
Stretch fleece vest red size M item
Stretch fleece vest red size M item
Stretch fleece vest red size M
$5

Starting bid

Red Size M. Please review size chart in photo

Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd

Stretch fleece vest green size S item
Stretch fleece vest green size S item
Stretch fleece vest green size S item
Stretch fleece vest green size S
$5

Starting bid

Green Size S. Please see size chart in photo

Shipping + $5 pick up tbd

Stretch Fleece vest Size S item
Stretch Fleece vest Size S item
Stretch Fleece vest Size S item
Stretch Fleece vest Size S
$5

Starting bid

Blue Size S. Please review size chart in photo

Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd

Round pet bed Size Small item
Round pet bed Size Small item
Round pet bed Size Small
$10

Starting bid

Round machine washable pet bed 6" x 19"

Size Small up to 20 lbs

Checkered black and red serving platter item
Checkered black and red serving platter
$10

Starting bid

Robert stanley glossy plastic serving platter, 19.8" x 13.5"

Red and black checkered throw item
Red and black checkered throw
$10

Starting bid

Shipping +$6 or pick up tbd

Red and black checkered reindeer item
Red and black checkered reindeer item
Red and black checkered reindeer item
Red and black checkered reindeer
$7

Starting bid

Home decor clothes with bean stuffing in legs for weight to stand.

Puck up tbd

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