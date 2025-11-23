Winter Woofland Holiday Auction

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50" x 60" 100% polyester.
shipping $6 or pick up tbd
Starting bid
16" in diameter battery operated
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50" x 70"
Shipping $6 or pick up tbd
Starting bid
Motif throw blanket 50" x 70"
10 Oz Harry & David Moose Munch popcorn w/ nuts
Shipping $6 or pick up tbd
Starting bid
50" x 70"
Shipping $6 or pick up tbd
Starting bid
Snowman in shells & sunglasses, beach Christmas sign & Beachy snowman platter
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Set of 2 18" x 28" flat towels
Shipping $6 or pick up tbd
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Awesome cookie cookbook for those that love to bake, coca-Cola party pack w/16 paper plates & 16 napkins, set of 2 kitchen towels winter dogs playing
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Home is where someone runs and greets you. 2 Terri dish towels, 2 pot holders and 1 oven mitt
Shipping $6 or pick up tbd
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By Life is Good
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Battery operated. Press paw to make her sing jingle bell rock while she styles her hair. Press her paw again to turn off. Super cute!
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90" long. New but missing tags.
Shipping $6 or pick up tbd
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28.5" x 17.5" rubber backing. Use in kitchen, front door threshold or bathroom.
New but missing tags.
Shipping $6 or pick up tbd
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Holiday earrings 12 pairs
shipping $3
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Bark Park Vera Bradley throw 50×80
Shipping $8 or pick up available
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A Cat's Life - large hipster bag
Shipping $6 or pick up tbd
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Napier 1" purple octopus earrings
Shipping $3
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500 piece Holiday puzzle
Shipping $8 or pickup available
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Publix gift card $25
No Shipping fee
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Beautiful 9×12 Santa picture.
Requires 2AA batteries
Shipping $8 or pick up available
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Nostalgic Charm Santa with pups. 12"
Shipping $9 or pickup available
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$25 Publix gift card
No shipping fee
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Silver Forest 1" earrings
Shipping $3
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16" Wood countdown to Christmas.
Shipping $9 or up available
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Red & Black Wood tree,Merry Christmas Y’all sign, wicker sled, Cupcake Citrus wine, two wine glasses
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Life is Good short sleeve XL tee shirt “ Lets Do This” ,socks,Funny Dog sayings tumbler
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Large sign My Kids have Paws, Odor eliminator Fur Moon Scented candle in glass with lid, 2 metal dog bowls, oven mitt, Happy Pawlidays Mug,Teddy Toy
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Forget the ELF WINE glass,Seaglass wine,glass serving tray,Cheese knife set (Christmas tree & Santa hat)
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Our first annual calendar showcasing dogs we took into rescue, fostered and adopted to their forever family.
Does not fold. Hangs from top.
*You can order additional calendars on our website FawnssmallDogRescue.org
Shipping $10 or pick up tbd
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These beautiful handmade bandanas will fit most dogs up to twenty five pounds. Cami, Delilah and Dollie are the featured models
Shipping $5 or pick up tbd
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Gnomes stand about 19" tall
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Squeak toys make 3 different sounds, " "we believe in santa paws" wood paw
Felt paw print ornament
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Purple. Please read size chart
Shipping +$5
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Blue XL. New but missing tags. Please see size chart
Shipping +$5
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Hangs or sits in wood legs.
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6" x 6" x 1" Design on wood block
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6" x 6" x 1" Design on wood block
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6" x 6" x 1" Design on wood block
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6" x 6" x 1" Design on wood block
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Light blue snowman
Shipping + $5
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Black labrador sitting on wood block dear santa, i've been a very good dog this year
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Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd
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Keep your pups attention on the lick mat while you imprint his paw onto the keepsake ornament. Toy for being good!
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Shipping + $7 without basket
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Friskies 20oz party mix treats,12 pouches of flavored broth,Christmas collar, 40lb non clumping pine wood litter
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Small Reindeer coat, XXL Problem Child shirt, Newman snack sticks, Nylabone natural bacon flavor Bone snacks medium or easy break for small
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Absolutely stunning handmade 26 inch mesh and ribbon wreath with Nutcracker stocking
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Blue Size XS
Shipping $5 or pick up tbd
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Size M Please review size chart in photo
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Starting bid
Pink purple white fleece with hoodie and zipper pocket. Size M. Please review size chart on photo.
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Starting bid
Teal/mint green fleece hoodie with zipper pocket. Size M Please review size chart in photo
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Starting bid
Size M. Please review size chart in photo
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Human consumption only. Not for pet consumption.
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Exercise your dogs mind.
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Red size XL. Please check size chart in photo.
Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd
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Red Size M. Please review size chart in photo
Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd
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Green Size S. Please see size chart in photo
Shipping + $5 pick up tbd
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Blue Size S. Please review size chart in photo
Shipping + $5 or pick up tbd
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Round machine washable pet bed 6" x 19"
Size Small up to 20 lbs
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Robert stanley glossy plastic serving platter, 19.8" x 13.5"
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Shipping +$6 or pick up tbd
Starting bid
Home decor clothes with bean stuffing in legs for weight to stand.
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