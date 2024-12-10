Winter Workshop: Getting Published with Sarah Kortemeier

Minimum Donation
$5

Suggested donation for our winter fundraiser workshops is $10-25. All donations support our annual celebration of poetry in the Old Pueblo.

Level 2 donation
$10

Suggested donation for our winter fundraiser workshops is $10-25. All donations support our annual celebration of poetry in the Old Pueblo.

Level 3 Donation
$15

Suggested donation for our winter fundraiser workshops is $10-25. All donations support our annual celebration of poetry in the Old Pueblo.

Level 4 Donation
$25

Suggested donation for our winter fundraiser workshops is $10-25.All donations support our annual celebration of poetry in the Old Pueblo.

I'm Donating Later
Free

All Tucson Poetry Festival events are free and open to the public; if you can't support us now, we ask that you consider a future donation.

Add a donation for Tucson Poetry Festival / Ocotillo Literary Endeavors Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!