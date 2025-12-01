Winterball 2026

🎟️ Raffle Prizes

Jetwing Lake – Dambulla, Sri Lanka

1-Night Stay • Full Board • Deluxe Room

Valid May–November 2026

Enjoy a serene getaway surrounded by nature, with luxurious comfort and world-class hospitality at this iconic lakeside resort.

Jetwing Beach – Negombo, Sri Lanka

1-Night Stay • Full Board • Deluxe Room

Valid May–November 2026

Relax along the golden coastline of Negombo with indulgent cuisine, beachfront views, and exceptional Jetwing service.

TreeHouse Chalet – Belihuloya

2-Night Stay for 2 Guests

Escape to an elevated wilderness retreat! Spend two unforgettable nights in a private treehouse surrounded by lush greenery and mountain breezes.

Royal Palms Beach Hotel – Kalutara, Sri Lanka

1-Night Stay • Bed & Breakfast • Double Deluxe Room

Valid May–October 2026

A refreshing beachfront getaway offering modern comfort, tropical ambiance, and warm Sri Lankan hospitality.

Nilaveli Beach Hotel – Trincomalee, Sri Lanka

2-Night Stay • Double Deluxe Room

Valid 15 Sept–15 Dec 2026

Experience pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and peaceful relaxation on Sri Lanka’s breathtaking east coast.

White Mountain Condo – New Hampshire, USA

Weekend Stay (Fri–Sun) for up to 6 Guests

Perfect for a family or group escape! Enjoy access to skiing, golf, Story Land, and year-round outdoor activities in the beautiful White Mountains.

Photography Package – Danielle Shaughnessey

Choose from Family Session, Senior Portraits, or Professional Headshots

Capture life’s special moments with a personalized photo session from a talented professional photographer.

DoubleTree by Hilton – Westborough, MA

1-Night Stay for 2 + $100 Dinner at Any Restaurant

Perfect for a relaxing local getaway—enjoy a comfortable stay paired with a delicious dinner at your choice of restaurant.