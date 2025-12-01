Winterball 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, live music, and dancing. Your Adult Ticket includes a full dinner, entertainment, and access to all festivities throughout the night.
Children ages 6 and under receive free entry to the event with no ticket required.
Youth (ages 6 and up) are welcome to attend with a youth ticket, which includes full access to the event.
1-Night Stay • Full Board • Deluxe Room
Valid May–November 2026
Enjoy a serene getaway surrounded by nature, with luxurious comfort and world-class hospitality at this iconic lakeside resort.
1-Night Stay • Full Board • Deluxe Room
Valid May–November 2026
Relax along the golden coastline of Negombo with indulgent cuisine, beachfront views, and exceptional Jetwing service.
2-Night Stay for 2 Guests
Escape to an elevated wilderness retreat! Spend two unforgettable nights in a private treehouse surrounded by lush greenery and mountain breezes.
1-Night Stay • Bed & Breakfast • Double Deluxe Room
Valid May–October 2026
A refreshing beachfront getaway offering modern comfort, tropical ambiance, and warm Sri Lankan hospitality.
2-Night Stay • Double Deluxe Room
Valid 15 Sept–15 Dec 2026
Experience pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and peaceful relaxation on Sri Lanka’s breathtaking east coast.
Weekend Stay (Fri–Sun) for up to 6 Guests
Perfect for a family or group escape! Enjoy access to skiing, golf, Story Land, and year-round outdoor activities in the beautiful White Mountains.
Choose from Family Session, Senior Portraits, or Professional Headshots
Capture life’s special moments with a personalized photo session from a talented professional photographer.
1-Night Stay for 2 + $100 Dinner at Any Restaurant
Perfect for a relaxing local getaway—enjoy a comfortable stay paired with a delicious dinner at your choice of restaurant.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!