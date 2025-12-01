Sri Lanka Association Of New England Inc

Hosted by

Sri Lanka Association Of New England Inc

About this event

Winterball 2026

5400 Computer Dr

Westborough, MA 01581, USA

General Admission Adult
$110

Join us for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, live music, and dancing. Your Adult Ticket includes a full dinner, entertainment, and access to all festivities throughout the night.

Kids Under 6 and Under
Free

Children ages 6 and under receive free entry to the event with no ticket required.

Youth -Age 6 And above
$75

Youth (ages 6 and up) are welcome to attend with a youth ticket, which includes full access to the event.

Raffle ticket
$5

🎟️ Raffle Prizes

Jetwing Lake – Dambulla, Sri Lanka

1-Night Stay • Full Board • Deluxe Room
Valid May–November 2026
Enjoy a serene getaway surrounded by nature, with luxurious comfort and world-class hospitality at this iconic lakeside resort.

Jetwing Beach – Negombo, Sri Lanka

1-Night Stay • Full Board • Deluxe Room
Valid May–November 2026
Relax along the golden coastline of Negombo with indulgent cuisine, beachfront views, and exceptional Jetwing service.

TreeHouse Chalet – Belihuloya

2-Night Stay for 2 Guests
Escape to an elevated wilderness retreat! Spend two unforgettable nights in a private treehouse surrounded by lush greenery and mountain breezes.

Royal Palms Beach Hotel – Kalutara, Sri Lanka

1-Night Stay • Bed & Breakfast • Double Deluxe Room
Valid May–October 2026
A refreshing beachfront getaway offering modern comfort, tropical ambiance, and warm Sri Lankan hospitality.

Nilaveli Beach Hotel – Trincomalee, Sri Lanka

2-Night Stay • Double Deluxe Room
Valid 15 Sept–15 Dec 2026
Experience pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and peaceful relaxation on Sri Lanka’s breathtaking east coast.

White Mountain Condo – New Hampshire, USA

Weekend Stay (Fri–Sun) for up to 6 Guests
Perfect for a family or group escape! Enjoy access to skiing, golf, Story Land, and year-round outdoor activities in the beautiful White Mountains.

Photography Package – Danielle Shaughnessey

Choose from Family Session, Senior Portraits, or Professional Headshots
Capture life’s special moments with a personalized photo session from a talented professional photographer.

DoubleTree by Hilton – Westborough, MA

1-Night Stay for 2 + $100 Dinner at Any Restaurant
Perfect for a relaxing local getaway—enjoy a comfortable stay paired with a delicious dinner at your choice of restaurant.

