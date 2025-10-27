WinterDance 2026

This class is held at MaMA in Stone Ridge, NY.

In this class, children build and expand upon the creative movement sequence, preparing young dancers in rhythm, percussion, choreography, and technique. Our CaravanKids classes combine TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance to train children ages 8-12 as official Caravan Kids. This class is a fun and unique combination of dance games and exercises designed to expand students' understanding of modern dance and world cultures.