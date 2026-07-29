Winterfare Vendors 2026

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About this event
Vendor space for Winterfare!
Cultivate a German style Market/Bryant Park in NYC feel in downtown Elmira this December.
Each vendor will get a 8x4 Shed to decorate and sell out of, there will be entertainment, a Santa Clause and much more across the weekend. Electricity is not provided, we will provide string lights for the sheds. Insurance is required to participate.
Food Truck participants for Winterfare 2026
Cultivate a German style Market/Bryant Park in NYC feel in downtown Elmira this December.
Food trucks must use low-noise generators, electricity is not provided. Insurance is required to participate.
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