A festive Winterfare event poster with a snowy background advertises live performances, snow globe experiences, and local vendors at Wisner Park, Elmira, on December 11th and 12th.
Elmira Downtown Development Inc

Hosted by

Elmira Downtown Development Inc

About this event

Winterfare Vendors 2026

200 N Main St

Elmira, NY 14901, USA

Vendors
$150

Vendor space for Winterfare!

Cultivate a German style Market/Bryant Park in NYC feel in downtown Elmira this December.

Each vendor will get a 8x4 Shed to decorate and sell out of, there will be entertainment, a Santa Clause and much more across the weekend. Electricity is not provided, we will provide string lights for the sheds. Insurance is required to participate.

Food Trucks
$200

Food Truck participants for Winterfare 2026

Cultivate a German style Market/Bryant Park in NYC feel in downtown Elmira this December.

Food trucks must use low-noise generators, electricity is not provided. Insurance is required to participate.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!