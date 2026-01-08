Get ready for the return of NJ DeMolay Winterfest!





We are delighted to invite you to the highly anticipated New Jersey DeMolay

Winterfest—one of the flagship events on our annual DeMolay calendar! Winterfest is designed to be a vibrant weekend that combines engaging educational workshops with the spirit of fellowship, fun, and fine food that defines the DeMolay experience.





Event Details

Date: February 6–8, 2026

Venue: Renaissance Meadowlands Hotel, 801 Rutherford Ave. Rutherford, NJ

Overview: Winterfest spans an entire weekend, pairing enriching workshops with

exciting activities and opportunities to connect.





Highlights of Winterfest 2026

Mini-golf outing for friendly competition and camaraderie

Educational workshops designed to inspire and empower our members

A unique group dinner experience at Medieval Times

Important Notes

Room assignments: Four youth per room and two adults per room.

We highly encourage early registration, as availability is limited and demand is expected to be high. Please register soon to secure your spot at this unforgettable event!





Should you have any questions, please reach out to Dad Lehman or Dad DiPaula