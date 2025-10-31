Winterfest

Hosted by
About this event
MUST SELECT
*Employee Only Admission* Admission includes passed hors d’oeuvres, dessert and one drink ticket (Drink tickets to be provided at check-in). The evening will also feature a DJ and dancing.
Maximum 1 guest
Guest admission includes passed hors d’oeuvres, dessert and one drink ticket (Drink tickets to be provided at check-in). The evening will also feature a DJ and dancing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!