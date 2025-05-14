Winterfest 2025 - Whoville

Thank you certificate, social media mention, logo on social media platforms, name on banners & signage
Mrs. Claus Sponsor level
$500
Thank you certificate, social media mention, logo on social media platforms, name & logo on banners & signage & all forms of media print
Santa
$1,000
This will be a SPECIAL ATTRACTION sponsor & will include Thank you certificate, social media mention, logo on social media platforms, name & logo on banners & signage & all forms of media print & special signage at SPECIAL ATTRACTION. We are looking to have multiple special attractions such as Cookies with Santa, Carriage rides, Petting Zoo, etc. Ask about shared sponsorship opportunities. Contact Deana Sutton for more information 219-746-3619.
Snow Globe Sponsor Level
$1,750
Human sized Snow globe for picture opportunities & Everything from Santa Claus & up plus special signage throughout town as this will be a SPECIAL ATTRACTION sponsor & will include Thank you certificate, social media mention, logo on social media platforms, name & logo on banners & signage & all forms of media print & special signage at SPECIAL ATTRACTION. We are looking to have multiple special attractions such as Cookies with Santa, Carriage rides, Petting Zoo, etc. Ask about shared sponsorship opportunities. Contact Deana Sutton for more information 219-746-3619.
North Pole
$2,500
Everything from Santa Claus & up plus special signage throughout town, PLUS an opportunity to be a SPECIAL ATTRACTION sponsor, examples, Entertainment Sponsor, Special Guest/Character, etc. & will include Thank you certificate, social media mention, logo on social media platforms, name & logo on banners & signage & all forms of media print & special signage at SPECIAL ATTRACTION. We are looking to have multiple special attractions such as Cookies with Santa, Carriage rides, Petting Zoo, etc. Ask about shared sponsorship opportunities. Contact Deana Sutton for more information 219-746-3619.
