NLNA

Hosted by

NLNA

About this event

Winterfest 2026 Sponsorships

North Bowl - 909 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

Top placement on event signage and program slideshow.

Opportunity to speak during event programming.

Includes Vendor Table.

Includes 6 Winterfest tickets (one bowling lane).

Open Bar Sponsor
$750

Placement of print signage at both bars.

Placement on event signage and program slideshow.

Includes Vendor Table.

Includes 3 Winterfest tickets.

Bowling Lane Sponsor
$500

Placement on bowling area print signage.

Placement on event signage and program slideshow.

Includes Vendor Table.

Includes 3 Winterfest tickets.

Buffet Sponsor
$250

Placement on buffet area signage.

Placement in event signage and program slideshow.

Includes Vendor Table.

Vendor
$150

A vendor table provides a space to sell goods or share information about services or programs while engaging directly with Winterfest attendees.

Includes ad on program slideshow.

Digital Supporter
$75

Your ad will be shown in the program slideshow on screens throughout North Bowl

Add a donation for NLNA

$

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