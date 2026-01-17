Winterfest 2026 Sponsorships

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About this event
Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Top placement on event signage and program slideshow.
Opportunity to speak during event programming.
Includes Vendor Table.
Includes 6 Winterfest tickets (one bowling lane).
Placement of print signage at both bars.
Placement on event signage and program slideshow.
Includes Vendor Table.
Includes 3 Winterfest tickets.
Placement on bowling area print signage.
Placement on event signage and program slideshow.
Includes Vendor Table.
Includes 3 Winterfest tickets.
Placement on buffet area signage.
Placement in event signage and program slideshow.
Includes Vendor Table.
A vendor table provides a space to sell goods or share information about services or programs while engaging directly with Winterfest attendees.
Includes ad on program slideshow.
Your ad will be shown in the program slideshow on screens throughout North Bowl
$
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