Bayside Church of Christ

Hosted by

Bayside Church of Christ

About this event

Winterfest 2026 Youth Rally! (Final Payment)

234 Airport Rd

Gatlinburg, TN 37738, USA

Full Payment DUE
$25

This is to pay your remaining balance for attending Winterfest. Please talk to Stephanie (757-620-6179) or Roman (903-275-3536) if you have questions or need reminding what balance is due. Reminder that ALL adults attending must have a cleared Background Check to attend.

Full Payment DUE (Copy)
$50

This is to pay your remaining balance for attending Winterfest. Please talk to Stephanie (757-620-6179) or Roman (903-275-3536) if you have questions or need reminding what balance is due. Reminder that ALL adults attending must have a cleared Background Check to attend.

Other amount Final Payment
$100
Add a donation for Bayside Church of Christ

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