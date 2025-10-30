NPHC of the Greater Raleigh Area

Pan-Hellenic Peaks - Wintergreen Resort Day Trip

39 Mountain Inn Loop

Nellysford, VA 22958, USA

Skiing - Lift + Rental
$175

Includes lift ticket + full rental package (skis + boots). Helmet optional, but recommended ($14/day). Round-trip bus seat included.

Snowboarding - Lift + Rental
$175

Includes lift ticket + full rental package (snowboard + boots). Helmet optional, but recommended ($14/day). Round-trip bus seat included.

Skiing - Lift + Rental + Lesson
$235

Everything in Skiing Lift + Rental plus a group lesson (ages 13+). Lesson time assigned on arrival. Helmet optional, but recommended ($14/day). Round-trip bus seat included.

Snowboarding - Lift + Rental + Lesson
$235

Everything in Snowboarding Lift + Rental plus a group lesson (ages 13+). Lesson time assigned on arrival. Helmet optional, but recommended ($14/day). Round-trip bus seat included.

Lift Only (Bring Your Own Gear)
$135

Lift ticket only for guests bringing their own equipment. Round-trip bus seat included.

Snow Tubing Only
$110

Snow tubing session. Minimum height 42". Round-trip bus seat included.

No Activity (Bus Only)
$85

Round-trip coach seat only (no mountain products). Departs 6:00 AM from Kappa Center; returns ~8:30 PM.

Helmet Rental (Optional)
$14

$14 rental fee.

