WinteRing - 2025 Holiday Concert

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About this event
Enjoy the full program at any open seat on the Main Floor.
Enjoy the best sound and view in the house from the Balcony seats.
We offer Seniors and Students $5.00 off a General Admission seat.
Children accompanied by a parent or guardian are free! They will still need a ticket.
Watch and listen to our concert from the comfort of your own home! We will send you the link on the day of the concert. You can also watch the concert until December 31 if you can't watch live!
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