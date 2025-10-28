Winterlude Finale Concert: Pascal Le Boeuf's "Ritual Being" & Akropolis

Moab Music Festival’s 2026 Winterlude Finale features a split-bill by composer-pianist Pascal Le Boeuf’s trailblazing “Ritual Being” project (with Nick Photinos, cello and Christian Euman, drums) and the adventurous Akropolis Reed Quintet (oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bassoon, bass clarinet) including a collaborative performance of their GRAMMY-winning “Are We Dreaming a Same Dream”?” album.