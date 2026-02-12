Winterspring Sanctuary's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
Valid until March 18, 2027
Valid until March 18, 2027
Valid until March 18, 2027
Find out more about our horses: https://www.winterspringsanctuary.org/our-herd Tell us which horse you are sponsoring when you checkout.
Renews monthly
Donate monthly to make a consistent and lasting impact in the community that Winterspring serves. Your contribution goes towards the care and upkeep of our horses and facilities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!