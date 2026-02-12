Winterspring Sanctuary

Offered by

Winterspring Sanctuary

About the memberships

Winterspring Sanctuary's Memberships

Bronze Membership
$250

Valid until March 18, 2027

Benefits

  • Wallet-Size Membership Card/ Unique Fridge Magnet. On hand reminder of your impact.
  • Exclusive Facility Visit. Enjoy a pre-arranged visit to Winterspring with your family and friends to see firsthand the difference your support makes.
  • Early Access to Events. Be the first to know about upcoming Winterspring programs, fundraisers, and special gatherings.
  • Member-Only Events. Gain access to two exclusive member appreciation events throughout the year.
  • Recognition on the Winterspring Honor Wall. Your name will be displayed on a dedicated (by year) BRONZE membership horseshoe in the barn, showcasing your commitment to Winterspring's mission
Silver Membership
$500

Valid until March 18, 2027

Benefits

  • Wallet-Size Membership Card/ Unique Fridge Magnet. On hand reminder of your impact.
  • Exclusive Facility Visit. Enjoy a pre-arranged visit to Winterspring with your family and friends to see firsthand the difference your support makes.
  • Early Access to Events. Be the first to know about upcoming Winterspring programs, fundraisers, and special gatherings.
  • Member-Only Events. Gain access to two exclusive member appreciation events throughout the year.
  • Recognition on the Winterspring Honor Wall. Your name will be displayed on a dedicated (by year) SILVER membership horseshoe in the barn, showcasing your commitment to Winterspring's mission
Gold Membership
$1,000

Valid until March 18, 2027

Benefits

  • Wallet-Size Membership Card/ Unique Fridge Magnet. On hand reminder of your impact.
  • Exclusive Facility Visit. Enjoy a pre-arranged visit to Winterspring with your family and friends to see firsthand the difference your support makes.
  • Early Access to Events. Be the first to know about upcoming Winterspring programs, fundraisers, and special gatherings.
  • Member-Only Events. Gain access to two exclusive member appreciation events throughout the year.
  • Recognition on the Winterspring Honor Wall. Your name will be displayed on a dedicated (by year) GOLD membership horseshoe in the barn, showcasing your commitment to Winterspring's mission
  • Receive one (1) 60 minute team building/leadership session for up to 5 people at the farm.
Platinum Membership
$2,000

Valid until March 18, 2027

Benefits

Platinum-level members who sponsor a horse will receive additional horse-related benefits, including personalized updates and unique opportunities to connect with their sponsored horse.

  • Wallet-Size Membership Card/ Unique Fridge Magnet. On hand reminder of your impact.
  • Exclusive Facility Visit. Enjoy a pre-arranged visit to Winterspring with your family and friends to see firsthand the difference your support makes.
  • Early Access to Events. Be the first to know about upcoming Winterspring programs, fundraisers, and special gatherings.
  • Member-Only Events. Gain access to two exclusive member appreciation events throughout the year.
  • Recognition on the Winterspring Honor Wall. Your name will be displayed on a dedicated (by year) crystal encrusted membership horseshoe in the barn, showcasing your commitment to Winterspring's mission

What Your Sponsorship Provides

  • Nutritional Care – High-quality feed, supplements, and veterinary-approved diets tailored to each horse’s needs.
  • Veterinary & Farrier Services – Regular check-ups, vaccinations, dental care, and hoof maintenance to keep our horses healthy and sound.
  • Comfort & Well-Being – Fresh bedding, stall maintenance, and turnout essentials for a happy, stress-free environment.
  • Training & Conditioning – Ongoing training and exercise to keep our therapy horses engaged, responsive, and physically fit for their important work.
  • Program Sustainability – Your sponsorship helps sustain Winterspring's mission, allowing participants to build confidence, develop skills, and experience the healing power of horses.

Find out more about our horses: https://www.winterspringsanctuary.org/our-herd Tell us which horse you are sponsoring when you checkout.

Monthly Membership
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Donate monthly to make a consistent and lasting impact in the community that Winterspring serves. Your contribution goes towards the care and upkeep of our horses and facilities.

Add a donation for Winterspring Sanctuary

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!