Deaf Women of Rochester

Hosted by

Deaf Women of Rochester

About this event

Wintertree Festive Ladies 2025

NTID SDC 1300/1310

52 Lomb Memorial Dr, Rochester, NY 14623, USA

DWR Member
Free

Please bring a dish based on the first letter of your last name:

A - J: Appetizers 

K - O: Salads 

P - Z: Main Dishes


We have a limit of 10 dessert spots available. Sign up for a dessert, first come, first served!

email: [email protected]

Non-Member
$10

Please bring a dish based on the first letter of your last name:

A - J: Appetizers 

K - O: Salads 

P - Z: Main Dishes


We have a limit of 10 dessert spots available. Sign up for a dessert, first come, first served!

email: [email protected]

  • At the end of this form,  if you prefer to pay the exact amount of $10.00, please select "Other" at the checkout.
  • Tickets are not refundable, but transferrable (you can sell your ticket to another woman).
Student
$5
  • At the end of this form,  if you prefer to pay the exact amount of $10.00, please select "Other" at the checkout.
  • Tickets are not refundable, but transferrable (you can sell your ticket to another woman).

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