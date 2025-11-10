Wintertree Festive Ladies 2025

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About this event
52 Lomb Memorial Dr, Rochester, NY 14623, USA
Please bring a dish based on the first letter of your last name:
A - J: Appetizers
K - O: Salads
P - Z: Main Dishes
We have a limit of 10 dessert spots available. Sign up for a dessert, first come, first served!
email: [email protected]
Please bring a dish based on the first letter of your last name:
A - J: Appetizers
K - O: Salads
P - Z: Main Dishes
We have a limit of 10 dessert spots available. Sign up for a dessert, first come, first served!
email: [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!