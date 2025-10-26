Boston Wrestling Legion Incorporated

Boston Wrestling Legion Incorporated

Winthrop Youth Wrestling Winter 2025-26

40 Hermon St

Winthrop, MA 02152, USA

1 Child (Ages 6-14)
$165

WINTER 2025-26 SESSION Registration for 1 child, no siblings. If you plan to register multiple siblings, select the appropriate choice below and proceed to checkout.

2 Children (Ages 6-14)
$225

WINTER 2025-26 SESSION Registration for 2 siblings ($165 for first child, $60 for sibling)

3 Children (Ages 6-14)
$285

WINTER 2025-26 SESSION Registration for 3 siblings ($165 for first child, $60 for each of the next siblings)

4 Children (Ages 6-14)
$345

WINTER 2025-26 SESSION Registration for 4 siblings ($165 for first child, $60 for each of the next siblings)

