WIP School Day & Pauwau: Vendor Payment & Business Card-sized Ad

Aynor, SC 29511, USA
Any vendor who wants to participate in School Day day 1, use this form in addition to the vending form. You must be setup no later than 7am on Thursday.
Any vendor who wants to participate during School Day day 2, use this form in addition to your vending cost. You must be setup no later than 7am on Friday.
Craft vendors with a 10ft front, use this form. You must be set up by 9 am on Saturday and Sunday if you are not participating in School Day.
Craft vendors with a 20ft front, use this form. You must be set up by 9 am on Saturday and Sunday if you are not participating in School Day.
Food Vendors, use this form. You must be set up by 9 am on Saturday and Sunday if you are not participating in School Day.
Your business card will be showcased in our pauwau program book. The cost must be given to us by 8/1/2025 or it will be in the 2026 program book. If you want a larger size, please contact Jennifer at [email protected]
