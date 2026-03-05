Waccamaw Indian People

Hosted by

Waccamaw Indian People

About this event

WIP School Day & Pauwau: Vendor Payment & Business Card-sized Ad 2026

591 Bluewater Rd

Aynor, SC 29511, USA

Add a donation for Waccamaw Indian People

$

School Day Day 1
$15

Any vendor who wants to participate in School Day day 1, use this form in addition to the vending form. You must be setup no later than 7am on Thursday.

School Day 2
$15

Any vendor who wants to participate during School Day day 2, use this form in addition to your vending cost. You must be setup no later than 7am on Friday.

Vendor Spot: 10' Front
$135

Craft vendors with a 10ft front, use this form. You must be set up by 9 am on Saturday and Sunday if you are not participating in School Day.

Vendor Spot: 20' Front
$270

Craft vendors with a 20ft front, use this form. You must be set up by 9 am on Saturday and Sunday if you are not participating in School Day.

Vendor Spot: Food Vendor
$350

Food Vendors, use this form. You must be set up by 9 am on Saturday and Sunday if you are not participating in School Day.

Business Card-sized Ad, card provided
$40

Your business card will be showcased in our pauwau program book. The cost must be given to us by 8/15/2026 or it will be in the 2027 program book. If you want a larger size, please contact Jennifer at [email protected].

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!