WIP Ticket Template

About this event
$5 — Community Step
Help cover an artist's MTA ride to rehearsal or meeting.
$10 — Studio Support
Support shared rehearsal space, materials, and time for artists to develop new work.
$15 — Creative Sustainer
Contribute to artist fees and the care that makes bold, experimental work possible.
$20 — Future Builder
Invest in long-term artistic development, community programs, and what comes next.
We're all growing and changing. Show your love for Hi-ARTists and snag a I AM A WORK IN PROCESS bag today. You're merch will be available for you when you check in!
Wake up with art on your cup. Featuring a photograph by the one and only ---- this special edition mug was made for Echoes of the Future, Hi-ARTS Twenty Fifth Anniversary Celebration.
