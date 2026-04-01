WIP Volunteer Registration For Youth Days Spring 2026

About this event
General admission is for volunteers attending 4/10 and on 4/11, camping with a tent brought from home. If you arrive on 4/10, you can set up early and watch the sun set and enjoy the campfire social. Two General Liability forms (Waccamaw Indian People and Winyah Rivers Alliance) and a Photo Release form will need to be signed by you. Please provide an accurate email address so you can bring the forms with you.
Please bring your own supplies: bug spray, sleeping bag rated for the expected weather, sunscreen, tent, and closed-toed shoes. You must wear a life jacket (supplied).
If you are only able to attend on 4/12, beginning at 8 AM, use this ticket. Two General Liability forms (Waccamaw Indian People and Winyah Rivers Alliance) and Photo Release form will need to be signed by you. Please provide an accurate email address so you can bring the forms with you.
Winyah Rivers Alliance will outfit those needing lifejackets. Please bring your own supplies: bug spray, sleeping bag rated for the expected weather, sunscreen, tent, closed-toed shoes. You must wear a life jacket (supplied).
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