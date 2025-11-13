Wiregrass SCI's Annual Raffle 2026 www.sciwiregrass.org

. Ticket Eligibility

One (1) raffle ticket will be issued for every $100 donation.

2. Eligibility Statement

By obtaining a raffle ticket, you attest that you are a law-abiding citizen of good moral character, legally eligible to possess firearms, intend to use any firearms won in a safe and lawful manner, and have obtained or will obtain appropriate instruction on the safe handling and operation of the firearms won.

3. Drawing Schedule

All tickets will be drawn the first Saturday once 300 tickets are sold.

4. Daily Prizes

Each day’s drawing corresponds to a specific firearm. The winner drawn on that day will receive the firearm designated for that date.

5. Multiple Chances to Win

Winning tickets will be re-entered into subsequent drawings. Each ticket provides up to thirty (30) opportunities to win.

6. Substitutions

No substitutions but SCI Wiregrass reserves the right to substitute any prize with one of equal or greater value if necessary.

7. Use of Proceeds

All proceeds from the 30 Gun Raffle benefits the SCI Wiregrass Chapter’s general fund to support local chapter activities and initiatives.

8. Age Requirements

· Must be at least 21 years old to win.

9. Winner Notification and Prize Claims

· Winners will be contacted using the name, address, email, and phone number provided on the ticket.

· If SCI Wiregrass cannot reach a winner, it is the winner’s responsibility to contact the chapter.

· Prizes are non-transferable and must be claimed by the individual listed on the ticket.

· All prizes must be claimed and firearm transfers completed within 30 days of the drawing date.

10. Legal Compliance

The raffle is void where prohibited by law.

11. BATF Regulations

All Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATF) regulations apply.

12. Firearm Transfers

All firearm transfers will be handled through Kaufman’s Outdoors, 434 US-84, Daleville, AL 36322, in accordance with all applicable Federal and State laws, including those of the winner’s state of residence.

13. Out-of-Area Transfers

Winners who wish to have their firearm transferred to a local FFL dealer may do so at their own expense. All shipping and transfer costs are the responsibility of the winner and must be arranged directly with Kaufman’s Outdoors.

14. Legal Ownership Verification

Winners may be required to verify that firearm ownership is legal in their state, city, or locality before taking possession.

15. Firearm Possession

At no time will SCI Wiregrass take possession of any firearm. All prizes will be transferred directly to winners by Kaufman’s Outdoors in accordance with applicable laws.

16. Liability Limitation

SCI Wiregrass limits all liability to the purchase price of the raffle ticket.



