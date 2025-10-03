Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians

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Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians

About the memberships

2026 Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians Membership

Affiliate Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 31

Members of NAP who are Primary members of another association.

By joining today you have membership starting right away and good throgh December 2026.

Provisional Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 31

If you are not yet a member of NAP you may join the state association today and get membership in the state starting right away and good throgh December 2026. * This membership is not NAP membership.

Madison Unit Membership
$5

Renews yearly on: December 31

Madison Unit membership dues

Milwaukee County Unit Membership
$5

Renews yearly on: December 31

Milwaukee County Unit membership dues

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