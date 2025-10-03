2026 Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians Membership

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
Members of NAP who are Primary members of another association.
By joining today you have membership starting right away and good throgh December 2026.
Renews yearly on: December 31
If you are not yet a member of NAP you may join the state association today and get membership in the state starting right away and good throgh December 2026. * This membership is not NAP membership.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Madison Unit membership dues
Renews yearly on: December 31
Milwaukee County Unit membership dues
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!