WAD Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
This is considered regular membership, and is for anyone who is 18 and older, is deaf, or has vested interest in the welfare of deaf people, and has legal residence in Wisconsin. Regular membership with the WAD has its benefits including but not limited to discounted rates for WAD events and voting privileges at the WAD Biennial Conference.
Valid until April 29, 2027
This is considered regular membership, and is for people who are married or have a domestic partner residing in Wisconsin. Joint membership costs less than individual membership. Regular membership with the WAD has its benefits including but not limited to discounted rates for WAD events and voting privileges at the WAD Biennial Conference.
Valid until April 29, 2027
This is considered regular membership, and is for individuals who are aged 55 and older, residing in Wisconsin. Regular membership with the WAD has its benefits including but not limited to discounted rates for WAD events and voting privileges at the WAD Biennial Conference. .
Valid until April 29, 2027
This is considered regular membership, and is for Seniors (55 and up) who are married or have a domestic partner, residing in Wisconsin. Joint membership costs less than individual membership. Regular membership with the WAD has its benefits including but not limited to discounted rates for WAD events and voting privileges at the WAD Biennial Conference.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Student Membership is for individuals who are 18 years or older, are deaf or have vested interested in the welfare of deaf people, reside in Wisconsin and are currently a college student. Regular membership with the WAD has its benefits including but not limited to discounted rates for WAD events and voting privileges at the WAD Biennial Conference.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Associate Members is for anyone who does not reside in Wisconsin but wants to support the mission and efforts of the WAD.
Associate members shall not have voting privileges and may not hold office.
This is for Organizations that want to become an affiliate of WAD, that align with the mission of the WAD. Affiliate Membership is good for 2025-2027, until the adjournment of the 2027 Biennial WAD Conference.
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