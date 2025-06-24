Wisconsin Guild of Midwives Professional Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 2
Students, midwives in their 1st year of practice, non-practicing midwives and retired midwives are asked to pay dues at the sliding scale of $35-100. The Guild suggests 1–2% of a practice income as your dues to your professional organization.
Current BOD members are gifted waived membership dues.
WGOM offers a membership fee waiver for people who self-identify as being from a historically disenfranchised population or group or for those having a significant financial need and for whom the sliding scale fee would constitute a barrier to joining the Guild.
Dues are expected January 1st of each year. Any member whose dues are unpaid (unless you have requested a fee waiver) by March 1st will forfeit their membership.
Valid until March 9, 2027
Students, midwives in their 1st year of practice, non-practicing midwives, retired midwives, and practicing midwives who qualify for a fee waiver.
*Note that memberships with waived fees cannot enroll in automatic annual renewal. Be sure to renew next year. :-)
Current BOD members are gifted waived membership dues.
WGOM offers a membership fee waiver for people who self-identify as being from a historically disenfranchised population or group or for those having a significant financial need and for whom the sliding scale fee would constitute a barrier to joining the Guild.
Dues are expected January 1st of each year. Any member whose dues are unpaid (unless you have requested a fee waiver) by March 1st will forfeit their membership.
Valid until March 9, 2027
Please select DONATION to pay your appropriate dues.
Associate Members may be any other person who is involved in or associated with midwifery AND does not qualify as a Professional Member. These members do not have voting privileges at this time.
Practicing healthcare professionals are asked to pay dues at the sliding scale of $75-500. Non-healthcare professionals are asked to pay dues at the sliding scale of $35-100.
Dues are expected January 1st of each year. Any member whose dues are unpaid (unless you have requested a fee waiver) by March 1st will forfeit their membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!