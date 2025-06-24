Wisconsin Guild of Midwives Professional Membership

Students, midwives in their 1st year of practice, non-practicing midwives and retired midwives are asked to pay dues at the sliding scale of $35-100. The Guild suggests 1–2% of a practice income as your dues to your professional organization.





Current BOD members are gifted waived membership dues.





WGOM offers a membership fee waiver for people who self-identify as being from a historically disenfranchised population or group or for those having a significant financial need and for whom the sliding scale fee would constitute a barrier to joining the Guild.





Dues are expected January 1st of each year. Any member whose dues are unpaid (unless you have requested a fee waiver) by March 1st will forfeit their membership.