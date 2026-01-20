Wisconsin HER Day

About this shop
Show your support for women’s empowerment in style! Our exclusive HER Day T-Shirts celebrate strength, connection, and community—perfect for representing We EmpowHER at this year’s HER Day and beyond.
Available in both cream and black, V-neck and Crewneck fit with a soft, comfortable fit for all-day wear. Featuring a custom design that proudly highlights Wisconsin and the spirit of “HER,” these shirts are a perfect keepsake and conversation starter.
Show your support for women’s empowerment in style! Our exclusive HER Day T-Shirts celebrate strength, connection, and community—perfect for representing We EmpowHER at this year’s HER Day and beyond.
Available in both cream and black, V-neck and Crewneck fit with a soft, comfortable fit for all-day wear. Featuring a custom design that proudly highlights Wisconsin and the spirit of “HER,” these shirts are a perfect keepsake and conversation starter.
Celebrate We EmpowHER’s exciting expansion to Green Bay with our limited-edition We in GB T-Shirt! This design marks a new chapter of empowerment, connection, and community impact as we grow beyond Fond du Lac and continue spreading our mission to uplift women and families across Wisconsin.
Soft, stylish, and full of meaning — wear it proudly and show your support as We EmpowHER grows in GB!
Light the way for empowerment with our custom HER Candles, created exclusively for We EmpowHER. Each candle is hand-poured with care and designed to reflect the strength and spirit of the women in our community.
✨ Fierce – Bold, confident, and unstoppable. A scent that empowers you to stand tall and own your power.
🌸 Inspire – Soft, uplifting, and full of light. A fragrance that reminds you to keep shining and share your spark with others.
Whether for yourself or as a meaningful gift, these candles are a beautiful reminder to stay Fierce, stay Inspired, and always EmpowHER.
Enjoy a fresh, individually packaged Cousins Subs box lunch — perfect for a quick and delicious meal during the event.
All box lunches include:
Bagged chips, fresh-baked cookies, and a 16oz fountain drink (unless otherwise noted).
Choose from:
🥪 Turkey Breast Sub
Turkey breast topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, salt & pepper.
Served with bagged chips and fresh-baked cookies.
🥪 Ham & Provolone Sub
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and oregano.
Served with bagged chips and fresh-baked cookies.
🥪 Roast Beef & Cheddar Sub
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, salt & pepper.
Served with bagged chips and fresh-baked cookies.
🥪 Veggie Sub
Provolone cheese, spring mix, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Served with Sun Harvest Cheddar chips and a fruit cup.
All lunches are served cold.
Prefer a lighter option? These fresh, individually packaged salads are a great choice.
All lighter box lunches include:
A fruit cup and a 16oz fountain drink.
🥗 Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced ham and turkey, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and shredded cheese.
Served with your choice of ranch or vinaigrette dressing.
🥗 Strawberry Spinach Salad (Gluten Free)
Fresh baby spinach topped with sliced strawberries and feta cheese, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
🥗 Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with shredded parmesan and seasoned croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with a sliced 6-oz. grilled chicken breast.
Enjoy a warm, satisfying hot sandwich option — individually packaged and ready to go.
All hot box lunches include:
Bagged chips, fresh-baked cookies, and a 16oz fountain drink.
🔥 Hot Roast Beef & Cheddar Sandwich
Sliced roast beef topped with melted cheddar cheese on a fresh roll.
Served with coleslaw, chips, and a fresh-baked cookie.
🔥 BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork served on a bun.
Served with coleslaw, chips, and a fresh-baked cookie.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!