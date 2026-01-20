Wisconsin HER Day

Show your support for women’s empowerment in style! Our exclusive HER Day T-Shirts celebrate strength, connection, and community—perfect for representing We EmpowHER at this year’s HER Day and beyond.





Available in both cream and black, V-neck and Crewneck fit with a soft, comfortable fit for all-day wear. Featuring a custom design that proudly highlights Wisconsin and the spirit of “HER,” these shirts are a perfect keepsake and conversation starter.