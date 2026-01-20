Wisconsin HER Day - Legacy Dinner

About this event
Join us for the Legacy Dinner—an exclusive evening experience bridging HER Day and HER Night. This intimate, ticketed event includes a curated meal, dessert, and access to a cash bar, along with an inspiring speaker session featuring five dynamic voices.
Guests will enjoy “A Taste of Oshkosh,” a collaborative dining experience highlighting local restaurants, while connecting with community leaders, supporters, and speakers in a meaningful and memorable setting.
Legacy Dinner Table of 8
$
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