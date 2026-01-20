We Empowher Inc

Hosted by

We Empowher Inc

About this event

Wisconsin HER Day - Legacy Dinner

Corner of Jackson & Fox River) parking lot off Jackson

2 Jackson St, Oshkosh, WI 54901, USA

Dinner Ticket
$65

Join us for the Legacy Dinner—an exclusive evening experience bridging HER Day and HER Night. This intimate, ticketed event includes a curated meal, dessert, and access to a cash bar, along with an inspiring speaker session featuring five dynamic voices.


Guests will enjoy “A Taste of Oshkosh,” a collaborative dining experience highlighting local restaurants, while connecting with community leaders, supporters, and speakers in a meaningful and memorable setting.

Table of 8
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Legacy Dinner Table of 8

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