Wisconsin Light Horse Chapter of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association

Offered by

Wisconsin Light Horse Chapter of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association

About the memberships

Wisconsin Light Horse Chapter of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association's Memberships

Life Membership
$200

No expiration

This application is for Life Membership in the Wisconsin Light Horse Chapter, of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association, a 501 c 19, non-profit veteran organization organized and operating in Wisconsin.

Annual Membership
$20

Valid until July 24, 2027

This application is for Annual Membership in the Wisconsin Light Horse Chapter, of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association, a 501 c 19, non-profit veteran organization organized and operating in Wisconsin.

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