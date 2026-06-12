Wisconsin Light Horse Chapter of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association's Memberships

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About the memberships
No expiration
This application is for Life Membership in the Wisconsin Light Horse Chapter, of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association, a 501 c 19, non-profit veteran organization organized and operating in Wisconsin.
Valid until July 24, 2027
This application is for Annual Membership in the Wisconsin Light Horse Chapter, of the U.S. Cavalry & Armor Association, a 501 c 19, non-profit veteran organization organized and operating in Wisconsin.
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