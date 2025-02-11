Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard Inc's shop

Roses (by the box load) 20 pieces (no cost to members) item
free

Place your order and I will send a box out as soon as stock is ready and when I am able to get to the USPS office. Most boxes will hold about 20 or so. Please keep a few for your own stock and distribute to other members who routinely attend services to spread out inventory throughout the state.

WNHG Car Decal item
$10

Car Decal – $10 (5.25″ x 5.25″) Applied like a sticker, peel off the backing, apply to clean glass externally, and smooth out. Do not block your field of vision or blindspots! Price includes S&H fees. Allow 4-8 weeks for delivery.

LOGO ONLY for lamp (no charge to members) item
free

2 logos will be sent to members at no charge. Again, this is for lamp logos only, as WNHG is not responsible for supplying lamps to volunteers. Allow 4-8 weeks for delivery.

Uniform Pin (Optional) item
$10

This pin is $10, it includes S&H fees.

It measures 1.5 x 1.5 inches.

It is optional and can be worn with your WNHG uniform.

