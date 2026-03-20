Wisconsin Organized Retail Crime Association (WIORCA) - 2026 Conference

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About this event
Digital Marketing: Promote your brand with digital marketing throughout the
event.
Conference Bag Inclusion: Ensure your materials are in the hands of every
attendee with a spot in the conference bags.
Vendor Booth: Showcase your products or services with a dedicated booth
within the conference area.
Digital Marketing: Gain visibility through event-wide digital marketing.
Conference Bag Inclusion: Place your promotional materials in the conference bags given to all attendees.
Networking Break Sponsorship: Allow the sponsor to host or brand a coffee break or networking session, providing signage and recognition.
Vendor Booth: Showcase your products or services with a dedicated booth within the conference area.
Digital Marketing: Maximize your brand's exposure with comprehensive digital marketing during the event.
Conference Bag Inclusion: Include your materials in every attendee's conference bag for guaranteed reach.
Vendor Booth: Secure a prime location to display your offerings with a dedicated vendor booth.
Golf Outing Sponsorship: Extend your brand’s influence on the 2025 Golf Outing, including marketing, hole sponsorship, and a complimentary foursome.
Website Mention: Receive premium placement of your sponsorship materials on the WIORCA website.
Conference Speaker/Breakout: Receive the ability to host a 30 minute speaking part or break out session during the 2026 conference.
Extended Digital Marketing: Vendor spotlight throughout the year at WIORCA events and on the WIORCA Website.
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