Wisdom Academy's Shop

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Make a bold and meaningful statement with this stunning 10” round canvas pour painting featuring elegant Arabic calligraphy reading “بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم” (“Bismillah ir-Rahman ir-Raheem” – In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful).
This one-of-a-kind artwork blends rich tones of black, gold and cream in a dramatic fluid pour design, creating beautiful movement and depth. The gold lettering stands out strikingly against the abstract background, giving the piece both spiritual significance and modern artistic appeal.
Finished with a glossy epoxy coating, the surface has a smooth, glass-like shine that enhances the colors and provides durability.
Measuring 10 inches in diameter, this piece is perfect for displaying in a home, office, or prayer space.
Bid on this unique artwork and bring home a meaningful piece that beautifully combines faith and contemporary art.
Instagram: @14thandfound
Size: 8’0” x 9’9”
Type: Indian
Origin: India
Design: Oushak
Background: Ivory
Border: Ivory
Material: Wool
Size: 5’0” x 7’4”
Type: Genuine Persian
Origin: Iran, Shiraz
Design: Shiraz
Background: Red
Border: Ivory
Material: Wool
Size: 4’11” x 6’9”
Type: Genuine Persian
Origin: Iran, Ghashghai
Design: Ghashghai
Background: Blue
Border: Beige
Material: Wool
Size: 2’8” x 4’7”
Type: Genuine Persian
Origin: Iran, Ghashghai
Design: Ghashghai
Background: Multi
Border: Blue
Material: Wool
Size: 5’6” x 8’6”
Type: Indian
Origin: India
Design: Mashhad
Background: Burgundy
Border: Navy
Material: Wool
Size: 5’10” x 9’0”
Type: Indian
Origin: India
Design: Kashan
Background: Red
Border: Navy
Material: Wool
Celebrate gratitude and beauty with this stunning 12” round pour painting featuring elegant Arabic calligraphy reading “الحمد لله” (Alhamdulillah – Praise be to God) with the phrase “for everything” delicately written beneath.
This one-of-a-kind artwork blends warm tones of cream, gold, and soft amber in a fluid acrylic pour design, creating depth and movement across the canvas. The lettering is a rich bronze, beautifully accented with a gold outline that adds dimension and makes the calligraphy stand out against the luminous background. The piece is finished with a coordinating round wooden frame for a polished, ready-to-display look.
Sealed with a glossy epoxy coating, the surface has a smooth, glass-like finish that enhances the richness of the colors while providing durability.
A meaningful and eye-catching addition to any home, office, or prayer space, this piece beautifully combines faith, gratitude, and contemporary art.
Instagram: @14thandfound
Make a bold and elegant statement with this 10” round canvas pour painting featuring striking Arabic calligraphy of “الله” (Allah).
This one-of-a-kind artwork showcases a sophisticated blend of soft whites, grays, and subtle warm undertones in a fluid acrylic pour design, creating beautiful movement and depth. The sweeping black calligraphy stands out powerfully against the marbled background, giving the piece a modern yet timeless feel.
Finished with a glossy epoxy coating, the surface has a smooth, glass-like shine that enhances the contrast of the colors while adding durability and dimension.
Perfect for a home, office, or prayer space, this meaningful piece combines contemporary art with spiritual elegance.
Instagram: @14thandfound
Add a touch of elegance and inspiration to your space with this beautiful student-made art piece featuring Arabic calligraphy of the word “سلام” (“Salaam,” meaning “peace”). The artwork is created on canvas with a striking marbled background in rich blues, teals, and neutrals, highlighted by raised gold lettering that gives the piece depth and dimension.
Measuring approximately 8” by 10”, this one-of-a-kind piece is finished with a glossy epoxy coating that enhances the colors and provides a smooth, durable surface. Perfect for a wall, shelf, or as a meaningful gift, it showcases both artistic talent and a message of peace.
Buy this unique, student-created artwork and support young artists while bringing a distinctive and uplifting piece of art into your home!
Handcrafted Epoxy Floral & Crystal Serving Tray (10” x 13”) from Kaneez Fatima
Elevate your entertaining with this one-of-a-kind, handcrafted serving tray. Measuring 10” x 13”, this stunning piece features preserved dried rose petals and shimmering crystal accents, artfully suspended in clear epoxy resin. Soft ivory tones swirl with delicate gold veining, creating an elegant, marble-inspired design that feels both modern and timeless.
Perfect for serving drinks, displaying candles, or styling a coffee table, this tray is as functional as it is beautiful. The smooth, glossy finish and sturdy side handles make it ideal for entertaining, while the embedded florals and crystals make each piece completely unique.
A true statement piece, perfect as a gift or a special addition to your home décor.
Bring beauty and faith into your home with this handcrafted wooden sign featuring elegant Arabic calligraphy reading “ما شاء الله” (“Mashallah”). A meaningful expression of gratitude and admiration, this piece serves as a heartfelt reminder of blessings and protection.
Hand-painted with shimmering deep blue lettering on a soft, neutral background, the sign has a charming rustic finish and comes ready to hang with sturdy twine. Measuring approximately 9” by 6”, it’s perfect for an entryway, nursery, living room, or as a thoughtful gift for a loved one.
Moon star epoxy tray from students (purple, white and soft gold)
This handcrafted epoxy resin tray measures 6” and features a striking celestial design shaped like a crescent moon embracing a star. The resin is tinted in rich, swirling shades of purple, white and soft gold, creating a dreamy, galaxy-inspired effect. The edges are accented with vibrant pink and gold glitter, adding sparkle and definition to the moon and star contours.
The raised star detail provides small compartments that are perfect for holding rings, earrings, or other small keepsakes, while the crescent base offers additional space for jewelry or crystals. Finished with a smooth, glossy surface, this tray is both durable and easy to clean.
Both decorative and functional, this celestial tray makes a beautiful accent for a vanity, bedside table, or desk. Its crescent moon and star design also makes it a thoughtful gift for Muslim holidays such as Ramadan and Eid, or for anyone who loves celestial or night-sky themes.
This handcrafted epoxy resin tray measures 6” and features an elegant celestial design shaped like a crescent moon cradling a star. The resin is tinted in warm, earthy tones of rich brown and soft amber, creating a marbled, stone-like effect that gives the piece depth and character. The edges are accented with sparkling copper and gold glitter, adding a subtle shimmer and highlighting the curves of the moon and star.
The raised star detail forms small compartments that are perfect for holding rings, earrings, or other small keepsakes, while the crescent base provides additional space for jewelry, crystals, or other small items. The tray is finished with a smooth, glossy surface that is both durable and easy to clean.
Both decorative and functional, this celestial tray makes a beautiful accent for a vanity, bedside table, or desk. Its crescent moon and star design also makes it a thoughtful gift for Muslim holidays such as Ramadan and Eid, or for anyone who appreciates celestial or night-sky inspired décor.
Moon star epoxy tray from students (deep violet, indigo, and soft gold)
This handcrafted epoxy resin tray measures 6” and features a striking celestial design shaped like a crescent moon embracing a star. The resin is tinted in rich, swirling shades of deep violet, indigo, and soft gold, creating a dreamy, galaxy-inspired effect. The edges are accented with vibrant pink and gold glitter, adding sparkle and definition to the moon and star contours.
The raised star detail provides small compartments that are perfect for holding rings, earrings, or other small keepsakes, while the crescent base offers additional space for jewelry or crystals. Finished with a smooth, glossy surface, this tray is both durable and easy to clean.
Both decorative and functional, this celestial tray makes a beautiful accent for a vanity, bedside table, or desk. Its crescent moon and star design also makes it a thoughtful gift for Muslim holidays such as Ramadan and Eid, or for anyone who loves celestial or night-sky themes.
This handcrafted epoxy resin tray measures 3.75” by 7”, making it the perfect size for holding jewelry, keys, crystals, or other small treasures. The clear resin beautifully showcases delicate pressed flowers suspended within, including soft ivory and blush daisies paired with vibrant pink blooms and touches of green foliage. Flecks of metallic silver leaf are scattered throughout, adding shimmer and dimension against the translucent background.
The tray features smooth, rounded edges and a sleek oval shape, giving it a modern yet organic feel. The glossy finish enhances the depth of the embedded botanicals while providing a durable, easy-to-clean surface. Both functional and decorative, this tray serves as a charming accent piece for a vanity, bedside table, or desk.
Add a warm and meaningful touch to your home with this beautifully handcrafted wooden welcome sign. Featuring the Arabic phrase “أهلاً وسهلاً” alongside “Welcome” in English, this piece celebrates hospitality, culture, and connection.
Hand-painted in vibrant shades of green with artistic detailing, the sign has a charming rustic finish and comes ready to hang with sturdy twine. Measuring approximately 9” by 6”, it’s perfect for an entryway, living room, classroom, or office, and makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who values inclusivity and heartfelt décor.
A truly rare and special piece, this stunning genuine Najaf Aqeeq ring is a treasure for any Muslim collector or jewelry lover who appreciates both spiritual depth and exquisite craftsmanship.
Details:
• Large oval Najaf aqeeq cabochon in a rich, deep red hue
• Surrounded by a sparkling halo of white crystal accents
• Crystal-studded split band for added elegance
• Silver-tone setting
• Size 8
• Arrives in a classic white jewelry gift box, ready to gift or keep!
Why Najaf Aqeeq? Aqeeq from Najaf, the sacred city in Iraq, is among the most prized and spiritually significant stones in Islamic and particularly Shia tradition. Revered for its deep connection to the holy land and its barakah, a Najaf aqeeq is far more than jewelry. It is a piece of heritage, a connection to the Ahlul Bayt (a.s.), and a cherished sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ). Owning one is considered a great blessing.
Elevate your modest wardrobe with this stunning taupe/mocha chiffon abaya from Nadra Accessories. Crafted for the woman who effortlessly blends elegance with modesty, this floor-length piece is a true statement of refined taste.
Details:
• Rich taupe/mocha chiffon fabric with beautiful drape and flow
• Gold rhinestone embellishment at the collar, sleeve panels, and center zipper trim
• Dramatic tiered flutter sleeves for an ethereal, feminine silhouette
• Front zip closure for easy wear
• Comes with a matching self-tie sash belt
• Full-length, floor-grazing fit
Styling Note: Shown two ways, with the sash tied at the waist for a polished, cinched look, or with decorative side bows at the hip for a relaxed, open silhouette.
This item is available for purchase and can be shipped anywhere within the US.
A Set of 8 Books
Suggested Ages 8+
A Collection of Quranic Verses and Sayings from the 14 Ma'soomeen
The Guiding Light series draws from the two most weighty things the Prophet (S) left behind: the Quran and his Ahlul Bayt. This series consists of eight books that transmit important Akhlaqi messages through Quranic verses, sayings from the Ma’soomeen, and inspirational anecdotes. Plus, children can internalize what they are learning through special coloring pages! This series will inshaAllah be a great interactive way for your child to learn Akhlaq with the help of relevant ahadith and Ayahs!
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/the-guiding-light
Hamza and Aliya join Baba on a trip to the grocery store. Each one of them has their own wishlist. Hamza wants to get something colorful. Aliya wants to get something sweet. And Baba wants to get something healthy. It’s tricky settling on just one thing, but Hamza and Aliya have a plan!
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/hamza-and-aliya-share-a-surprise
The month of Ramadan is coming! Hamza and Aliya are excited to decorate their home, make new resolutions and bake scrumptious, nutritious recipes with their Mama and Baba.
One afternoon, Mama falls asleep after preparing food to share with the neighbors, but uh-oh, she forgets to make dessert! Can Hamza and Aliya surprise their Mama with a delicious and nutritious dessert before she wakes up? Who will they call for help, and what special ingredients will they use?
Join Hamza and Aliya as they share the Ramadan Cheer with their family, neighbors and community!
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/hamza-and-aliya-share-the-ramadan-cheer
Hayaa's has a piece of earth more blessed than any other. She takes it with her wherever she goes, even to playground! Find out why it is so unique and important to Hayaa.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/hayaas-turbah
Hayaa is a young girl who receives a precious gift on her first ziyarah trip: her very own chador! Join Hayaa on her journey as she comes to treasure this chador, and with it, gain an understanding and underlying appreciation for modesty.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/hayaas-chador
Hayaa has a beautiful tasbīḥ made from the dust of Karbalāʾ that she loves to take everywhere with her! She uses it everyday and in many different ways. Find out why Hayaa's tasbīḥ is so special and why she loves it so much!
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/hayaas-tasbih
My Seriously Awesome Quran Journal is an engaging journal connecting 10 verses of the Noble Quran with practical mindful and growth mindset concepts that you can use in your daily life.
You will learn how to connect with your Lord and plan your goals, be grateful, bring change in your life, and more using the simple steps defined in this book, inshā' Allāh.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/my-seriously-awesome-quran-journal
How will Rahmah get back to the ocean?
This is a story about the adventures of Rahmah, the raindrop, who is swept away by the wind as she is falling into the ocean. Now, Rahmah needs to find her way back to the ocean! Along the way, she meets a little seed, a rose bush, and a bird. They all need Rahmah's help! Will Rahmah be able to help them and find her way to the ocean?
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/rahmah-the-raindrop
Suggested Age: Preteen-Teen
Our first ever graphic novel surrounding the stories and lives of the 14 ma'soomeen and what their name means.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/the-name-chronicles
A Fusion of Multiple Commentaries of the Noble Qurʾān alongside Contemporary Research and Analysis.
Volume 1
Sūrah al-Fātiḥah, Verses 1-7
Sūrah al-Baqarah, Verses 1-141
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/the-clear-guidance-volume-1
A Fusion of Multiple Commentaries of the Noble Qurʾān alongside Contemporary Research and Analysis.
Volume 2
Sūrah al-Baqarah, Verses 142-252
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/the-clear-guidance-volume-2
Welcome to Majid Jamkarān, one of Qum's unique landmarks, is attributed to Imām al-Mahdī ('aj). Millions of believers around the world come to this mosque to worship Allah and pray for the hastening of the reappearance of His awaiter savior ('aj), especially on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
Can you find the Sheikh as he visits Jamkarān?
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/lets-visit-jamkaran-100-piece-jigsaw-puzzle
Kisa Keywords is a fun and exciting game, intended to teach children some of the words in the Qurʾān along with their meaning, transliteration, and location in the Qurʾān. This game approaches the Qurʾān in a fun, interactive way, and the child can connect with it and familiarize themselves with many Qurʾān words. Start with words, spark their curiosity, learn more, and then inshāʾAllāh, they will inculcate these words into their lives.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/kisa-keywords
Rafiq & Friends is a new and exciting edutainment series that helps children develop their identity as young Muslims with characters who they can connect with. It’s time for our children to have quality Muslim-oriented toys, books, and activities that they can connect with to bring them fun, education, and family memories.
Set includes:
Tambua is a fun and interactive Islamic word guessing game with varying levels of difficulty to accommodate all ages. Help your team guess the word on your card WITHOUT using the related words for points to win!
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/tambua
Imām Muḥammad al-Bāqir (ʿa): If people knew the reward for performing the ziyārah of Imām Ḥusayn (ʿa), their souls would leave their bodies in remorse, and they would die longing for it.
One of the most recommended acts in Islam is performing ziyārahof the Maʿsūmīn. The purpose of ziyārah (pilgrimage) is to visit and form a connection with the holy personalities and places you are visiting. The Illustrated ZiyārahGuide to Iraq seeks to fulfill this need by trying to provide every zāʾir with a copy in hand to maximize their ziyārah experience. The guide features:
400+ full-color pages
Descriptive images and maps
Historical information and facts
Biographies of holy personalities
Step-by-step ziyārāt etiquette
Line-by-line ziyārāt/duʿās with simple, accurate English translations
NEW duʿās included!
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/an-illustrated-ziyarah-guide-to-iraq
The purpose of ziyārah (pilgrimage) is to visit and form a connection with the holy personalities and places you are visiting. The Illustrated Ziyārah Guide to Iran seeks to fulfill this need by trying to provide every zāʾir with a copy in hand to maximize their ziyārah experience. The guide features:
Indepth informations for ziyārah to the holy places of Qum and Mashhad
400+ full-color pages
Descriptive images and maps
Historical information and facts
Biographies of holy personalities
Step-by-step ziyārah etiquette
Line-by-line ziyārah/duʿās with simple, accurate English translations
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/an-illustrated-ziyarah-guide-to-iran
Join Mina and her family as they migrate to the United States and navigate living in a new country, with a different language and culture, all while maintaining their own values of faith, family, and love.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/mina-from-the-land-of-poems
Tell Me About... Sins and Repentance is the first in a series of books designed to enhance the knowledge and curiosity of the reader in accordance with a tradition of the Qurʾān, the noble Prophet (ṣ), and his immaculate Ahl al-Bayt (ʿa): asking questions and pondering upon the answers.
This book contains frequently asked questions about sins and how to repent - questions that have been asked repeatedly over the course of time. The answers have been meticulously curated from various sources, scholars, and many different books. We pray you find it to be an uplifting and inspiring read.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/tell-me-about-sins-and-repentance
Tell Me About... The Month of Ramaḍān is the second in a series of books designed to enhance the knowledge and curiosity of the reader in accordance with the Qurʾān, and the traditions of the Noble Prophet (ṣ) and his immaculate Ahl al-Bayt (ʿa) about asking questions and pondering upon the answers.
This book is a comprehensive look at the month of Ramaḍān, and contains thought-provoking questions which delve into the history of this sacred month, the philosophy of fasting, the powerful spiritual and physical impacts of this month, its special relationship to the Qurʾān, some rules of Jurisprudence pertaining to it, and much more. Readers are also provided with a brief look at some of the important personalities which are relevant to the month of Ramaḍān, as well as the Battle of Badr and crucial lessons that can be learnt from this event.
The answers provided in Tell Me About... The Month of Ramaḍān have been meticulously curated from various sources, scholars, and many different books. We pray that you find this to be an uplifting and inspiring read.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/tell-me-about-the-month-of-ramadan
Over 1000 years ago, in the city of Medina, an immaculate man was born. He was the 8th in the line of 14 divine leaders entrusted by God to support and guide humanity. Throughout his life, he brought knowledge to every aspect of society. He collected the laws of Shīʿah practice, and illuminated the laws of the scientific world. His name was Jaʿfar aṣ-Ṣādiq (ʿa).
In this book, we will follow Imām aṣ-Ṣādiq (ʿa) from his birth to his martyrdom, learning about his most inspiring achievements and hearing stories from everyday people who had the great blessing to meet him. We'll see examples of his immaculate character, including his patience, compassion, and wisdom.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/immaculate-14
An Illustrated Guide to Performing Ḥajj and ʿUmrah — designed to complement our Iraq and Iran Ziyārah series, this full-color guide is thoughtfully curated to enhance your spiritual journey, featuring:
An Illustrated Guide to Ḥajj and ʿUmrah serves as a meaningful companion for anyone performing Ḥajj or ʿUmrah, complete with Arabic recitations, English translations, historical insights, maps, and more.
To support pilgrims on the go, the guide is accompanied by a convenient duʿāʾ book featuring the duʿās for ṭawāf and saʿī.
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/an-illustrated-guide-to-hajj-umrah
Did you know that inside you is a bright light you were born with? This light needs to be taken care of so it can shine as bright as the stars in the sky. Find out how to keep yourself shining, and remember, everyone has this special light within them, just like you!
https://us.alkisafoundation.org/products/the-light-within
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