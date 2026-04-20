Wisdom Academy's Shop

Make a bold and meaningful statement with this stunning 10” round canvas pour painting featuring elegant Arabic calligraphy reading “بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم” (“Bismillah ir-Rahman ir-Raheem” – In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful).





This one-of-a-kind artwork blends rich tones of black, gold and cream in a dramatic fluid pour design, creating beautiful movement and depth. The gold lettering stands out strikingly against the abstract background, giving the piece both spiritual significance and modern artistic appeal.





Finished with a glossy epoxy coating, the surface has a smooth, glass-like shine that enhances the colors and provides durability.





Measuring 10 inches in diameter, this piece is perfect for displaying in a home, office, or prayer space.





Bid on this unique artwork and bring home a meaningful piece that beautifully combines faith and contemporary art.